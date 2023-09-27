After four years in League One, Sunderland made an impressive return to the Championship last season.

The Black Cats saw a change in manager early in that campaign, with Alex Neil departing the club to take over at second-tier rivals Stoke City.

He was then replaced at The Stadium of Light by Tony Mowbray, who guided the club into the Championship play-off places with a sixth place finish at the end of the regular season.

However, they were denied the chance of a remarkable second straight promotion to the Premier League, after defeat to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

They will no doubt be looking to improve on that this time around, although there were changes to the squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

In total, with 11 new players added to the first-team squad, and nine more moving on from Tony Mowbray's side.

For the most part, those additions seemingly focused on bringing young talent with considerable potential to the Stadium of Light, while some more experienced figures were allowed to move on from the North East.

But just what impact has that had on the wages that the Black Cats are paying to their first-team squad this season, and who is at the top of their earners list?

Here, to get an idea of that, we've taken a look at the financial details behind Sunderland's wage bill, according to Capology, to get an estimate of the earnings being paid to the squad over the course of the campaign.

What is Sunderland's current wage bill?

As per Capology, Sunderland current annual wage bill works out at a price of £5.37million per year.

It is therefore suggested that the Black Cats are paying an average of £179,000 per player over the course of a 12-month period.

That also means that the club are thought to be paying their first-team squad £103,269 every week, working out to an average weekly wage of £3,442.

By contrast, it is estimated that Sunderland's annual wage bill last season worked out at a total of £11.088million. That is an average of £382,345 per player meaning there has been a considerable drop in the wage bill the club are now dealing with during the current campaign, in the aftermath of a busy summer transfer window.

Who is Sunderland's highest earner?

It is understood that during the 2023/24 Championship season, Sunderland's highest earner is winger Jack Clarke.

The 22-year-old first joined the Black Cars on loan from Tottenham in the 2022 January transfer window, after struggling to establish himself in North London following his move there from Leeds in 2019.

Loan spells with Stoke and QPR had also brought little success for Clarke following his move to Spurs, but at The Stadium of Light, he does look to have found a home where he can thrive.

In total, Clarke has made 79 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists in that time, becoming one of the most dangerous wingers in the Championship in the process.

Currently, Clarke is thought to be earning £16,923 per week at Sunderland to make him the club's highest earner, a salary that works out to a total payment of £880,000 each year.

With three years remaining on Clarke's contract with Sunderland - securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2025/26 season - the Black Cats are still due to pay him somewhere in the region £2.64million before his current contract expires.