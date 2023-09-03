As expected, Sunderland embarked upon a busy summer transfer window as they continue to implement their forward-thinking recruitment philosophy.

The Black Cats have been keen to incorporate a youthful spine to their side, which saw them record the Championship's youngest squad last time out.

And they are well on track to do just that once again based on their summer shopping, with only three of their total eleven acquisitions over the age of 21.

Granted, losing talisman Ross Stewart to Championship rivals Southampton was a real sucker punch on deadline day, but Tony Mowbray should nonetheless be content with his squad, the players that have added to it and the fact that, for now at least, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke will both remain in it too.

However, that does not mean that their squad surgery should have concluded on Friday evening, with plenty of interesting operators still without a club following the deadline.

So, with that in mind, we have decided to take a look at six potential free agent signings that would improve the current squad that Mowbray has at his disposal...

Yann M'Villa

Starting off strong is Yann M'Villa, who requires little introduction up on Wearside.

Of course, the former France international spent an impressive year with the club in the 2015/16 campaign and still lives within the memory of supporters.

He is now a free agent after leaving Greek giants Olympiacos over the summer and would surely add some grit, bite and much-needed experience to Sunderland's midfield.

A match made in heaven for the second time, perhaps?

Valentin Eysseric

Another signing that would represent an extremely ambitious capture, Valentin Eysseric is also a free agent following his exit from Kasimpasa over in Turkey.

An all-action central midfielder capable of getting stuck in and breaking up play while also scoring and creating goals, the 31-year-old scored eight times and set up a further 10 across his two years in the Super Lig.

He has prior pedigree on the continent from spells with the likes of Monaco, Nice and Fiorentina among others and would arrive as an outstanding signing for any Championship outfit, not least Sunderland.

They already have a French core to the side and Eysseric, who earned honours at youth international level for France, could well emerge as the star turn.

George Cox

Onto a player with his best years now perhaps still ahead of him, Sunderland could do a lot worse than offering George Cox a return to English shores.

The left-back came through the academy at Brighton but has spent the last four years of his career over in The Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard, where he has made a big impression.

Defensively sound, Cox has also proved an attacking threat with goals to his game in years gone by, too.

Now a free agent, he would no doubt provide serious strength in depth and, at the very least, more-than-healthy competition with Dennis Cirkin, who is the side's only out-and-out left-back at the moment.

Tanguy Coulibaly

There are not too many youngsters currently on the free agent market, but Tanguy Coulibaly is one who would certainly improve this present Sunderland side.

A quick and direct winger, Coulibaly scored four times in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart last season prior to his summer exit, despite bizarrely not starting a single match.

Sunderland's drive of recruiting young French talent could make further inroads with the addition of Coulibaly, who, at 21, would present immediate strength in depth with the scope to become a real star in years to come.

Mounir Chouiar

This one is very ambitious.

Also French, Chouiar broke through as one of Ligue 1's hottest properties a few years back, but is yet to truly realise such high potential.

His one-year stay in Turkey with Basaksehir was concluded this summer and he is now a free agent.

He could light up the Championship. A creative left winger with remarkable ball-carrying qualities, Chouiar still has plenty of time to make good of his undoubted promise and the Stadium of Light could be a good environment to get him back on track.

Reggie Cannon

Last but not least, versatile defender Reggie Cannon is currently without a club after leaving Portuguese club Boavista this summer.

Equally adept centrally or as a right-back, the 28-cap USA international would help to shore up Sunderland's backline as he made 59 interceptions and won 63% of his tackles in Portugal's top division.

All things considered, he would be a very shrewd pick-up.