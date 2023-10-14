The summer transfer window only closed just over a month ago, but soon enough the January transfer window will be fast approaching, giving clubs the first month of 2024 to bolster their squads.

And for Sunderland, the transfer market is important as they have a clear recruitment model of signing young players with high potential - ones that are mostly ready to step into Championship action immediately and make an impact - and they are individuals that have high sell-on potential.

There is the likelihood as well that some of Tony Mowbray's squad will attract interest if they are in good form heading into January, and if price-tags are met then there could be funds to spend.

Therefore, let's take a look at FIVE players that the Black Cats' recruitment team need to be taking a look at ahead of the January transfer window.

1 Luke Chambers

Sunderland have had problems on the left-hand side of their defence in the first few months of 2023-24, with Dennis Cirkin out injured recently and Aji Alese still not returned from an injury suffered in the play-offs against Luton.

And the Wearsiders could potentially kill two birds with one stone by looking into the possibility of signing or loaning in Chambers from Liverpool, who is equally adept at playing as a left-back or centre-back.

The highly-versatile 19-year-old spent some time on loan in Scotland last season with Kilmarnock of the Scottish Premiership, and aside from a cameo in the EFL Cup against Leicester last month, he has been consigned to under-21's football for the Reds.

Sunderland and Mowbray though could give him a chance in the Championship - something that he's deserving of.

2 Aidan Morris

Pierre Ekwah's injury that has left him sidelined for a month has strengthened Sunderland's need to add to their deeper midfield options alongside Dan Neil.

And Morris, who is now a United States international, could be a wise investment.

The 21-year-old Columbus Crew player has been one of the top ball-winners in the MLS in the 2023 season and he could provide some strong competition in the middle of the park.

3 Marc Leonard

If Morris proved to be too expensive, then it could be worth keeping an eye on Leonard - a young Brighton midfielder currently on loan at Northampton Town of League One.

For the Cobblers, Leonard has made 3.2 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, whilst also averaging 2.2 key passes a match too (Whoscored), showing that he's got something going forward too.

Soon to turn 22, the Scotsman probably doesn't have a long-term future with the Seagulls and he's contracted there until 2025 - if he continues to perform well in the third tier then the Black Cats should look into a permanent deal in January for the midfielder.

4 Callum Marshall

Patrick Roberts' future continues to be spoken about with the 26-year-old's contract set to expire in the summer, and if sold in January a short-term replacement may need to be sourced.

And currently, Marshall is the top scorer and assister combined in the Premier League 2 competition for West Ham, scoring eight goals and notching two assists in just six appearances.

At the age of 18, Marshall has already been capped for Northern Ireland and despite being a striker by trade, his slight figure means that cutting in off the right with his left foot could be an effective position in senior football.

Should he keep performing for the Hammers like he is doing, Sunderland should look into a loan deal should Roberts leave.

5 Nikolas Agrafiotis

A name not familiar to many English footballing fans you'd imagine, Agrafiotis is on somewhat of a good run in the top flight of Dutch football for Excelsior.

The Dutchman has scored five goals in his first eight Eredivisie appearances of the 2023-24 campaign and would offer something completely different to what Sunderland already have in Nazariy Rusyn and Mason Burstow.

Standing at 6 ft 3 in, Agrafiotis is definitely one to watch to see if he keeps his form up, and if he does there could be a player worth making a move for for Sunderland.