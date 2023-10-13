Highlights After last season's defeat, Sunderland is aiming to stay in promotion contention and return to the Premier League under manager Tony Mowbray.

After defeat in the play-off semi-final to eventual winners Luton Town last season, Sunderland will be aiming to keep themselves in promotion contention this campaign.

The Black Cats were led into the top-six on the final day of last term under Tony Mowbray with victory over Preston North End, and the 59-year-old will be looking to work his magic on Wearside yet again this campaign and deliver Premier League football to the Stadium of Light for the first time since 2017.

Since the former West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers boss took over the helm at the Stadium of Light, Mowbray has transformed one of the youngest sides in the division and has breathed confidence into the playing squad that they can mix it with the big boys towards the top end of the Championship.

One of the players to continually impress is central defender Dan Ballard, who had to sit out the majority of last season with foot and hamstring injuries.

While fit, the Northern Ireland international made 19 appearances last term and has asserted himself a first-team mainstay at the heart of the Sunderland backline.

With this testament to the quality Ballard possesses, some clubs from the Premier League may be interested in securing his services if the right offer is made, with West Ham linked with a move in this summer transfer window.

With four-years remaining on his current deal, Sunderland could command a sizeable fee for the 24-year-old and Football League World lists five replacements Sunderland could aim for if Ballard departs the North East of England.

Charlie Cresswell

Kicking off the list is Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who excelled in his first Championship loan with Millwall.

Cresswell made 28 appearances at the Den as the Lions narrowly missed out on a play-off place on the final day of last season and the promising 21-year-old was expected to feature heavily at Elland Road under Daniel Farke.

However, this has not been the case, with Cresswell featuring in only a handful of game with limited minutes.

With this hindering his development, Sunderland may look to delve into the market for his availability, with their impressive track record of nurturing young talent.

Jarell Quansah

Next up is Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah, who made his debut in the Premier League this term against Wolves.

With a commanding performance, Jurgen Klopp utilised the youngster with some key defensive absences, but the 20-year-old is unlikely to break his way through to the Liverpool team on a consistent basis ahead of the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

After announcing himself to the footballing world in the top-flight, the Reds may look to loan Quansah out for further development and the Stadium of Light may be the place to go for him to gain experience of being part of a promotion push.

Ashley Phillips

Ashley Phillips is a young defender to already have spent time in the second-tier, with eight league appearances registered last term with Blackburn before being snapped up by Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Mowbray has had previous connections to the 18-year-old and may be keen to reunite with him on a loan deal.

Speaking prior to his move to Spurs Mowbray said:“Ash (Phillips) is just a phenomenal young boy. If you were to create a defender in the mold of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.”

Gabriel Osho

Gabriel Osho is another defender to have competed at the top of the Championship, winning promotion via the play-offs with Luton Town last campaign.

The 25-year-old slotted into the Hatters setup effortlessly after the introduction of Rob Edwards as manager, featuring 27 times over the regular season and starting their play-off final victory over Coventry City.

While regular minutes are far from assured in the Premier League, Osho may be persuaded to drop back down to the second-tier and help contribute towards another promotion-winning season, passing on his experience to many members of the playing squad.

James Tomkins

Rounding off the list is veteran defender James Tomkins, who may be seeking a new challenge with opportunities limited at Crystal Palace.

The 34-year-old has made over 250 combined Premier League appearances for the Eagles and West Ham but has also played over 50 games in the second-tier too, with a promotion recorded on his CV with the Hammers back in the 2011/12 season.

With impressive experience and longevity in the top two divisions of English football, Tomkins could be exactly what is needed to further organise the defensive line and contribute to a more consistent run of results, in order to give Sunderland another shot of promotion back to the Premier League.