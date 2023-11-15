Highlights Sunderland have a clear transfer strategy focused on signing talented young players, which has been successful so far.

Patrick Roberts ended doubts over his future by signing an extension, but four players are out of contract next summer.

Bradly Dack and Corry Evans have potential to earn contract extensions, while Ellis Taylor may benefit from moving elsewhere when his deal expires.

Sunderland are in a strong position in the Championship, as they head into the international break sitting sixth in the table.

It’s not only on the pitch where things are looking good for the Black Cats, as they have a clear transfer strategy that has focused on signing talented young players - and it’s one that has served them well.

Part of the approach means the club also has to ensure all their assets are protected, and, generally, that’s what they have done, with all their star men having multiple years left on their contracts.

5 Which Sunderland players are out of contract in 2024?

There were doubts about the future of one important player, Patrick Roberts, but the wide man ended any questions over his future by signing an extension to his previous deal, which expired in the summer of 2024.

So, the club will feel pretty pleased with how the squad has been managed, but there are still four players who are out of contract next summer…

4 Alex Pritchard

There were doubts about the future of the attacking midfielder in the previous window, but he had a year to run on his contract, and he has made 13 appearances in the league this season, so he is contributing.

However, the arrival of Jobe Bellingham, among others, means Pritchard is no longer a key man, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if he did depart in 2024 on a free.

If that is the case, all connected to Sunderland will appreciate everything he has done for the club over the years, and it could be the right time for him to go.

But, there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then, and the former Huddersfield man will be doing all he can to earn an extension with Sunderland. And, if they remain in the Championship, a new one-year contract may suit all parties, so it’s one to monitor.

3 Bradley Dack

The former Blackburn man reunited with Mowbray earlier this year, agreeing a one-year deal, with Sunderland also having the option to extend his contract by 12 months.

So, whilst Dack is technically going to be available on a free as it stands, that situation could change if the Wearside outfit decides to trigger the option, meaning they’ll be very relaxed about it all.

Ultimately, it’s going to be down to the player to show why the club should do just that. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to do much so far, with injuries restricting Dack to just six appearances.

Nevertheless, we know he is a quality operator at this level, and, fitness permitting, he could still have a big role to play over the coming months as Sunderland push for promotion.

2 Corry Evans

Evans was a reliable player for Sunderland after joining from Blackburn, playing 36 times as they won promotion from League One.

But, his season was cut short last time out after a serious knee injury picked up at the start of the year, which was a major blow for the player and the Black Cats, who have missed the leadership qualities of the 33-year-old.

He is now closing in on a return to full fitness, although Evans still isn’t expected back until 2024, and Mowbray will have to be patient with the versatile Northern Ireland international.

Due to the injury, it would appear to be very difficult for Evans to earn a new deal, but his value around the training ground and his experience means a short-term contract can’t be totally ruled out. However, it’s something that is unlikely to be sorted until closer to the summer.

1 Ellis Taylor

There was a lot of excitement around the 20-year-old when he signed a three-year professional contract with the club back in 2021.

And, even though he has gone on to play for the first-team, it’s fair to say he hasn’t made the impact that many would’ve expected.

That’s not to say Taylor doesn’t have potential, but there are others who appear to have jumped ahead of him in the pecking order.

Mowbray clearly rates the midfielder, as he has made the bench this season, but he isn’t getting minutes, so it may be best for all parties if Taylor moves elsewhere when his deal expires.