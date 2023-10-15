Highlights Clarke has attracted Premier League interest, with Burnley and Brentford keeping tabs on him ahead of the January transfer window.

The potential sales of key players at Sunderland, including Patrick Roberts and Dan Ballard, could influence Clarke's decision to stay or push for a move.

Despite the transfer speculation, Clarke remains focused on Sunderland and is committed to the club, according to manager Tony Mowbray.

It has been an outstanding start to the season for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Clarke scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in 50 appearances last season to help the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs, and he attracted interest from elsewhere this summer.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley had four bids rejected for the 22-year-old, the last of which was in excess of £10 million, with their offers falling significantly short of the Black Cats' valuation of around £15 million.

Crystal Palace and Brentford were also linked with a move for Clarke, but Sunderland managed to hold on to the winger.

Clarke has continued his impressive form from last season into the new campaign, and he is currently the joint-top scorer in the Championship along with Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics and Southampton's Adam Armstrong, having netted seven goals in 12 games.

The 22-year-old's list of suitors is likely to increase over the coming months, and with that in mind, we looked at three things that will be on his mind as January looms.

Premier League transfer interest in Clarke

Burnley made a big effort to sign Clarke this summer as they made four bids, and it does not seem like the Clarets are ready to give up their pursuit just yet.

According to Football Insider, Burnley have been impressed by Clarke's early season form, and they are keeping tabs on him ahead of the January transfer window, while Brentford are also set to reignite their interest in the winger.

Clarke did not let the transfer speculation surrounding him affect his performances earlier this season, but with Premier League clubs circling once again, it could be tough for him not to have his head turned.

If he maintains his excellent form, it would be no surprise to see his list of suitors grow even further, and a move to the Premier League would surely be a tempting prospect for Clarke.

Potential Sunderland player sales

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Clarke was unhappy that Sunderland blocked a move for him this summer, but allowed other key players to depart.

Star striker Ross Stewart completed a £10 million move to Southampton on deadline day, while the Saints also had a £5 million bid rejected for Black Cats winger Patrick Roberts.

Southampton reportedly remain interested in Roberts ahead of the January transfer window, and defender Dan Ballard is said to be attracting interest from Burnley.

Clarke will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the situation with his team-mates, and if Sunderland were to sanction the exits of Roberts or Ballard, he could push for a move.

Clarke's Sunderland focus

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray praised Clarke for his attitude since being denied a move to Burnley, and insists that he is happy at the Stadium of Light.

"Not really. He told me that if the move happens it happens, he’ll take it in his stride," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo last month.

"If it doesn’t happen he’s going to be happy at this football club.

"He said that to me so I didn’t have any fears. He wasn’t banging on my door saying ‘gaffer I want to go, what’s going on?’ He wasn’t doing that.

"He was saying 'if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen I’ll give you everything I’ve got' which was good to hear and he’s continued to do that."

Given Clarke's performances so far this season, Mowbray's words look to be correct, and his commitment to the Black Cats certainly cannot be questioned.

With Sunderland currently sitting fourth in the Championship table, and both Burnley and Brentford struggling in the Premier League, Clarke could decide remaining on Wearside is his best chance of playing top flight football.