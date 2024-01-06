Highlights Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos could benefit from a loan move to Sunderland, who have a manager with a track record of developing young players.

Santos's loan spell at Nottingham Forest did not go as planned, playing only two matches before being recalled by Chelsea.

A move to Sunderland in the Championship could provide Santos with much-needed game time and the opportunity to rejuvenate his career in England.

Pundit Carlton Palmer thinks that a loan to Sunderland would be a good move for Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos, after a difficult spell on loan at Nottingham Forest this season.

The Brazilian midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at Forest and only played two matches under manager Steve Cooper before he was sacked in December 2023.

Chelsea recalled the 19-year-old from his loan spell when the January transfer window opened and a number of EFL clubs have been linked with a move for the midfielder, including Mick Beale's Sunderland.

A move down to the Championship could give Santos some much-needed time on the pitch and a manager like Beale, who has a history of working with young players, could be a good fit.

The Black Cats are currently sat 6th in the Championship this season, and the addition of the midfielder could have a big impact on a potential push for promotion, although he has also been linked with West Brom and Hull City.

Palmer: Sunderland would be a good move for Andrey Santos

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, Palmer has claimed that a loan transfer to Sunderland would be "good move" for Santos, amid a flurry of interest from other clubs.

With West Brom and Hull City also linked to the Brazilian, Palmer cites manager Beale's track record of working with young players as a potential advantage for the Black Cats, although notes that Chelsea will want a guarantee he will play at the Stadium of Light, following on from his disappointing time at Forest.

He said: "Andrey Santos, the highly-rated Chelsea young midfielder, has been recalled from Nottingham Forest where he was on loan. The loan move had not worked as planned for Andrey, only playing for Forest twice in all competitions.

"A list of Championship clubs are all keen to take the Brazilian on loan for the second half of the season. That list includes the likes of Sunderland, West Brom and Hull City. They have all expressed an interest in acquiring his services.

"Sunderland would be a good move for him, as Mick Beale likes working with young players and has a good track record of developing them.

"One thing for sure is that Chelsea will want assurances about his game time, wherever they let him go to next."

If signed, Santos would be the latest in a long list of transfers made by Sunderland so far this season with the focus on adding young talent, like Jobe Bellingham, Eliezer Mayenda, and Luis Semedo.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Santos could be a good fit for Sunderland in January

The Chelsea midfielder was highly rated when they paid a reported £13 million fee for his services last year, but a loan move to Sunderland could be what kick-starts his career in England.

Described by Tim Vickery as "a box-to-box midfielder who has a goal in him", Santos has shown that he can perform at a high level after helping Brazilian side Vasco da Gama to promotion to Serie A in 2022, with eight goals in 33 appearances in the Brazilian second division.

If he can bring that form back to the Championship in the second half of the season, he could become a key player for a side challenging for the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

Beale is known for his work with young players in his roles at Rangers and QPR, bringing them into the first team and integrating them into his squads effectively.

This could be one reason why Chelsea could choose the Black Cats as a new home for Santos for the next six months, as the midfielder desperately needs minutes after his poor spell at Forest.