Sunderland ace tipped to remain on Wearside amid speculation over future

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that Luke O’Nien could end up staying at the club and signing a new contract because of his loyalty, he’s said in speaking to Football Insider.

The Black Cats are set for another season in Sky Bet League One after more play-off heartbreak this year and a number of players are being linked away at the moment.

One of them, too, is Luke O’Nien with many Sunderland fans holding their breath over whether he is going to put pen to paper on a contract offer and extent his stay on Wearside.

Certainly, he’s been a popular character at the club for the way he goes about his work but he could now be thinking it’s time to move to the Championship himself if the offer is there.

Phillips, though, believes that O’Nien’s loyalty may well see him stay:

“I think he will stay to be honest, I think he loves Sunderland,” Phillips said

“He seems like a real loyal guy. As I know well, they’re very hard to find and if someone is coming in with a better offer and the chance of playing in the Championship then it’s hard to turn down, but it’s clear that he does like the club.”

“If they want to keep O’Nien they’re going to have to offer him a decent contract, but not to the point where they’re being held to ransom, so it’s getting that balancing act right.

“But I think if you offer him a good, decent contract, then he would stay.”

The Verdict

It would be fair to say that O’Nien would leave with a heavy heart if he did end up moving on as it’s obvious he has big love for the club.

However, he’s at a point in his career now where he’s getting towards his best years and he’ll be wondering just how high up he can play if he does move.

It’s something to weigh up, and we’ll soon see what he decides to do.

