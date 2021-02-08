Sunderland ace sends strong promotion message that will interest Lincoln City, Hull City and Charlton Athletic

Bailey Wright has revealed that Sunderland are still targeting automatic promotion this season.

The Black Cats endured a mixed first half of the season that saw them fall away from the the chasing pack as the campaign approached the halfway stage.

Since then things have been much better.

Despite being held to a 2-2 draw by MK Dons on Saturday the Wearsiders find themselves on a run of just one defeat in their 11 league games since early December.

As it stands Johnson’s side still find themselves outside of the top six, but according to Wright, the club are still optimistic of challenging at the very top of the table.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Wright said: “How many games are we into the season, just over halfway? We’re in a great position.

“Mentally, we’re in a great position and we know what we’re capable of achieving.

“Promotion is our number one aim and that’s to go and finish in at least the top two.

“We know momentum is key in that and we’ve got the belief we can do it.

“We’ve only just started to show what this team can do and we’ve got a lot to bring and a lot to look forward to.”

<strong>Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The verdict

Sunderland are on an excellent run of form at the moment, but predictions like this don’t help.

The Black Cats need to focus their efforts on going quietly about their business rather than making big claims about what they could go on to achieve.

The Wearsiders have been stung by this before, and I think it would be better for the club to focus on getting results on the pitch.