Sunderland ace makes transfer claim

Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku has claimed to Chronicle Live that he was never really nervous about moving to England over the summer.

The German attacker joined the Black Cats on a season long loan from Bundesliga side Union Berlin during the last transfer window and has since gone on to make an impressive impact for his new side.

Capable of playing on either flank and in behind the striker, Dajaku already has two goals to his name this term in five appearances across all competitions, including a stunning solo goal last Tuesday in the away win over Crewe Alexandra.

Now the winger has opened up on his move to the Stadium of Light, as he made the following claim:

“I was never really nervous about the move.

“I always had it in my mind to play in England, so when I heard I could come here, I was happy.”

The winger previously picked up one or two minor knocks which somewhat stunted his early progress with his new club, however he is now fast establishing himself as a favourite amongst the Sunderland faithful.

Dajaku will be hoping to get on the score sheet once again this weekend, with the Black Cats set to play host to lowly Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Verdict

This was certainly a signing that took a lot of people at Sunderland by surprise and it is probably fair to assume that no one had heard of him prior to his arrival.

However everyone in red and white stripes will know exactly what Dajaku is about now and he has slowly taken to the English game like a duck to water.

His performances continue to improve and he is well on his way towards becoming the type of live wire player that can make all the difference in tight games.

He is also bringing goals and creativity to the table, which are factors that should see him make his way into the starting eleven more often than not.