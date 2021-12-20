Sunderland ace makes claim as Arsenal clash looms large

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has told Chronicle Live that he views his side’s Carabao Cup quarter final game against Arsenal as a bit of a free hit.

The Black Cats are set to make the trip to North London this coming Tuesday and are heading into the game off the back of a three game unbeaten run in Sky Bet League One.

Arsenal by comparison have also experienced a return to form under Mikel Arteta, winning their last three in the Premier League against the likes of Southampton, West Ham and Leeds United.

However Stewart isn’t reading too much into the game, as he made the following claim recently:

“We’ll go there as huge underdogs and it’s a bit of a free hit, but at the same time we will go there with the belief that we can go there and win the tie.

“It’s a tough game but one I’m sure there will be a right buzz for.

“It will be different [being underdogs], obviously it’s not happened often this year maybe other than at QPR.

“It can go one of two ways and even though we are underdogs we have to believe we can get a result, if we play with that freedom and belief I think we can hurt Arsenal at times.”

The Gunners have already faced lower league opposition in this season’s competition and will be confident of achieving a positive result at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile the Black Cats have already shown their ‘giant killing’ pedigree, as they defeated Queens Park Rangers on penalties during the earlier stages of the cup.

The Verdict

It will certainly be a big test of Sunderland’s mental strength as a collective as it will inevitably be a game in which they won’t enjoy much in the way of ball possession.

If they can keep themselves in the game for a long period, there is every chance that they could cause an upset.

They certainly have the capabilities required to do just that and there is no way that Arsenal will be taking them lightly.

With the Gunners sure to ring the changes, Sunderland will feel that they have the opportunity to really go for it on the night and make it a game to remember as a result.