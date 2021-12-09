Sunderland ace makes claim after recent events

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard has told The Northern Echo that he feels he is having a good run of form with the club at present.

The 28-year-old was one of several new signings that was bought to the Stadium of Light over the summer by Lee Johnson and has slowly begun to establish himself as a regular starter for the Black Cats after a slow start to his career in the North East.

Contracting Covid during pre-season put paid to the player’s plans of getting back to full fitness and as a result Pritchard has had to bide his time in order to take his starting spot off of Elliot Embleton.

Having succeeded in doing just that, the former Tottenham Hotspur man had this to say on his recent performances for the Sky Bet League One side:

“I was a bit in and out, but I’ve had a bit of a run now and it’s just down to me to keep working hard, to stay fit and to keep producing performances.

“At the moment, I’m having a good run. The thing for me is that I just need to get my head down and keep working, and make sure I don’t get over confident.”

Pritchard has made a total of 23 appearances across all competitions this term and has two goals and eight assists to his name already as he seeks to gain promotion with Sunderland in the long run.

The 28-year-old has a contract at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It is good for Sunderland and their fans to finally be seeing the best of a player that there was a lot of excitement around when he signed for them over the summer.

Pritchard had it tough during his previous spell at Huddersfield Town and is now really starting to make the most of what is a fresh start with the Black Cats.

He is arguably a player who could play at a higher level than League One and there is no doubt be will be hoping that he can do that with Sunderland in the long run.

There is no doubt that he is now considered to be one of the first names on the team sheet at present.