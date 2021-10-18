Sunderland ace makes admission over key incident

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has told Chronicle Live that he doesn’t feel that Elliot Embleton deserved to be sent off during the 2-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

The Black Cats picked up yet another victory in quick succession at the weekend thanks to goals from Aiden O’Brien and Flanagan himself.

However the match was marred by an incident in the 67th minute as Embleton was red carded for a slightly late sliding tackle on Gillingham’s Jack Tucker.

Gills boss Steve Evans was incensed by the tackle, whilst Lee Johnson claimed that the officials had previously advised the referee to give a yellow card as opposed to the red that was brandished.

Now Flanagan has had his say on the incident after the game, with the central defender stating the following:

“Obviously, he was late, but I don’t think it was a red card.

“If he doesn’t go for that tackle and someone goes around him and crosses the ball…

“He was doing it for the right reasons but he’s got it wrong.”

Have Sunderland had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Brentford? Higher Lower

Embleton had previously been in fine form for the Black Cats this season up until being sent off and will be looking to put this setback behind him as soon as possible.

Meanwhile Flanagan and his Sunderland teammates will be back in action tomorrow night as they travel to Gresty Road to take on Crewe Alexandra.

The Verdict

Unfortunately for Embleton, if you go in late to a tackle nowadays, you are likely to run the risk of getting sent off by the referee and that is exactly what happened.

The red card was perhaps a tad harsh, but it will be a good learning experience for the player moving forwards after he almost cost his side the game.

In the end though they got the result and Sunderland will now be looking to go on a run of wins in the league after their shock hammering away to Portsmouth recently.

Embleton will be missed but there are certainly some other players within the squad who will no doubt be keen to take their opportunities moving forwards.