Sunderland ace makes admission over his future

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle has told The Northern Echo that he isn’t really thinking about his future for the time being.

The teenager has thrived at the Stadium of Light this season since arriving on loan from Manchester City and appears to be going from strength to strength under the guidance of Lee Johnson in the North East.

Doyle’s domineering performances have quite rightly earnt him praise from various parties, with there even being some talk about his future at the Etihad Stadium past the conclusion of the current campaign.

However the player himself has played down any talk about his future, as he made the following claim recently:

“I like to think in the present, and like to keep doing what I’m doing now.

“Then, hopefully, good things will come in the future. People (from Manchester City) check up on me, and I like to chat to them and see how it’s going.”

The centre back is certainly someone who is highly regarded not only in Wearside but also in Manchester and it is fair to say that he has a bright future in the game moving forwards.

Doyle has played his part in 13 games across all competitions for the Black Cats so far this season.

The Verdict

The youngster has certainly moved to the right club in order to continue his development and the challenge will be now to continue his form over the course of the season.

He is clearly thriving under Johnson and is certainly a player that the manager trusts despite his perceived lack of experience.

The pluses of playing alongside the more experienced pros in the shape of Tom Flanagan and Bailey Wright will only help to improve his performances on the pitch and conduct off it.

Make no mistake about it, Doyle is already a key player for Sunderland and that is testament to how he has grasped this opportunity with both hands.