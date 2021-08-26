Sunderland ace makes admission following recent events

Sunderland forward Aiden O’Brien has admitted to Chronicle Live that he doesn’t want to sit on the bench at the Stadium of Light after hitting a hattrick against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Irishman is yet to have started a league game for the Black Cats this season, yet he has scored four goals in two cup starts, thus earning the North East outfit a place in the third round.

A summer signing from Millwall last year, O’Brien has found himself dipping in and out of the team under Lee Johnson and is now seemingly aiming to nail down a starting spot moving forwards.

Speaking about his situation recently, O’Brien was quick to make the following admission over his playing time:

“I don’t want to sit on the bench, I don’t think anyone wants to sit on the bench and I’m itching to get on every game because I know I can make a difference.

“I believe in myself and the other night I showed that.

“I think that’s four (goals) in two (cup starts) now, not a bad little record so far. So long may it continue.

“We’ve had a few chats and obviously it’s confidential.

“We’ve had professional chats man to man and had a few discussions.

“We’ve made the situation easy. I’m supporting the team every week whether I play or not.”

Sunderland fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Black Cats transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False

O’Brien has now scored 10 goals in 44 appearances for the Black Cats and will be hoping that he can continue his good start to the season during the months ahead.

Sunderland are now set to face their Sky Bet League One rivals Wigan Athletic in the next round away from home at the DW Stadium.

The Verdict

O’Brien is making a real case to become a regular starter at the Stadium of Light and surely it is only a matter of time before Johnson considers putting him in

Competition for places is always high at Sunderland but it appears unlikely for now that Johnson would look to change what has been a winning team in the league.

It is good to see that the forward wants more game time and it can only bode well for the future when the club is looking to thrive in every competition that they are in.

If he continues to hit the back of the net on a regular basis, it won’t be long until O’Brien will find himself presented with a chance to nail down a starting spot.