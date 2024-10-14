Sunderland have started the 24/25 Championship season in fine form, with Regis Le Bris finding the winning formula during his early days as Black Cats boss.

Following the struggles of the previous campaign, it has been a refreshing start to life for the Frenchman at the Stadium of Light, with a number of young talents relishing the opportunity to flourish on Wearside.

With the likes of Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham leading the way, aspirations of a return to the Premier League are growing by the week in the north east, with key victories over Burnley and Middlesbrough proving they have what it takes to mount a promotion charge this season.

The Mackems’ ownership have had plenty of foresight in tying their top talents down to long-term deals to protect their valuation for the future, but here we look at the two players likely to leave the club next summer, if nothing changes between now and then.

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly has only been a Sunderland player for less than a month, but the frontman has the rest of the season to try and earn a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion frontman only signed with the club on September 24th this year, having been a free agent after his release from fellow Championship side Hull City at the end of the previous campaign.

With Le Bris yearning for a striker to find the back of the net on a regular basis, the 24-year-old will be looking to prove that the investment in his services was well worth their while in the months to come, with his goals likely to prove vital in the race for promotion.

Aaron Connolly's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Brighton 2017-23 52 8 2 Luton Town (Loan) 2019 2 0 0 Middlesbrough (Loan) 2022 21 2 0 Venezia (Loan) 2022-23 5 0 0 Hull City (Loan) 2023 8 2 0 Hull City 2023-24 30 8 0 Sunderland 2024- 0 0 0 As of October 11th, 2024

The Irishman got life off to the perfect start with a goal in Premier League 2 against Derby County earlier this month as he gets himself back up to speed, which can only bode well for his future endeavours as a Black Cat.

The current deal is a shot to nothing for Sunderland, who could have a fit and firing striker on their hands for the remainder of the season, but if things don’t work out, they can wash their hands with him by the time next summer comes around.

Niall Huggins

Injury has come at the worst possible time for Niall Huggins, with the defender hoping to impress to earn a new deal as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured for the Mackems since injuring his knee against Coventry City in December last year, and is predicted to be out until the start of 2025 due to the serious nature of the issue.

That will have been a massive blow for the full-back, who has endured his fair amount of injury hell during his time in the north east, with just 22 matches under his belt since joining from Leeds United in 2021.

With 19 of those matches coming in the previous campaign, it looked as if the defender was starting to impose himself on the first-team plans as a Mackem, only for disaster to strike, leaving his future in the balance as next summer looms.

Whether Sunderland decide to take a gamble on his future remains to be seen, although the current predicament is pointing towards an exit for the defender as it stands.