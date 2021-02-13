Sunderland 4-1 Doncaster Rovers: FLW reports as Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke steal the show

Sunderland recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers at a freezing cold Stadium Of Light.

It was four goals from Charlie Wyke and four assists from Aiden McGeady who made the difference and pushed the Black Cats into the play-off positions.

Lee Johnson made six changes for this one as Lee Burge, Dion Sanderson, Conor McLaughlin, Callum McFadzean, Luke O’Nien and Lynden Gooch returned to the side.

As for Doncaster Darren Moore made five changes of his own as Joe Wright, Madger Gomez, Jon Taylor, Taylor Richards, and Omar Bogle came into the side in place of Tom Anderson, Scott Robertson, Jason Lokilo, John Bostock, and Fejiri Okenabirhie.

It was the visitors who had the first chance of the game as Jon Taylor turned inside McFadzean and let fly with a low effort that Burge saved.

But Sunderland took just seven minutes to take the lead as Charlie Wyke nodded home at the near post after an Aiden McGeady corner.

The same two players combined again moments later as McGeady clipped in a cross from the left flank that Wyke headed home in the centre of the goal.

Sunderland were firmly in control of the game during the first 20 minutes however a long-range effort from Taylor Richards ensured that the defenders – and Burge in particular – were kept on their toes.

Doncaster then had another chance as Reece James and Cameron John combined down the left before finding Taylor in the box who skewed his effort wide of the mark.

But the Wearsiders took full control of the game after half an hour when McGeady found Wyke in the box yet again with the striker converting from close-range for his hattrick.

Three assists in 30 minutes was very impressive from McGeady, but he nearly went close to finding the net himself five minutes later when he curled an effort just wide of the mark.

He almost created a fourth before the break as a wonderful ball from the centre circle found Gooch who had his effort saved.

The second period saw more of the same as McGeady continued to strut his stuff as he drifted from the left flank and into a central area, however it was Doncaster who got the first of the half as Richards hit an effort off the post which bounced off Burge and into the net.

However Sunderland restored their three-goal buffer as McGeady found Wyke, again, to make it 4-1 after 55 minutes.

Darren Moore’s side had the chance to immediately get one back as Luke O’Nien was adjudged to have handballed in the area, however Taylor missed the opportunity to score from the spot as Burge saved the penalty with his feet.

Omar Bogle had an effort from range that was dragged wide of the mark, however the away side were appealing for a corner that was not given.

Doncaster were trying desperately to find a way back into the game but Sunderland pressed well and rarely looking like allowing Moore’s team an opportunity to build any sort of momentum.

At least that was the case until McFadzean brought down Lokilo in the area – however the penalty from the substitute was again saved by Burge.

While the result will be a huge setback for the Yorkshire side in their push for the play-offs there’s little doubt that this is exactly the sort of performance that Sunderland needed to restore some confidence going into a crucial run of games.