Sunderland: 3 things that will be playing on Tony Mowbray’s mind over the World Cup break

Sunderland have adapted well to being back in the Championship, with the Black Cats currently four points outside of the play-off positions, despite sitting in 15th place.

Tony Mowbray’s side possess a game in hand on most too and will be hoping to make that count when the season resumes in December.

Whilst we wait and see if Sunderland can carry on knocking on the door of the play-off positions as this season progresses, here, we take a look at three things that will be playing on Mowbray’s mind over this World Cup break.

Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart is edging closer to a return after spending a large chunk of this campaign out injured.

Sunderland’s talisman opened the season with five goals and three assists in seven Championship appearances, adapting seamlessly to the rigours of higher-level football.

Whilst his return from injury would certainly be a big bonus for the Black Cats, if he is able to rediscover the form he displayed at the start of the season, interest could accumulate.

Form against the top teams

Sunderland are yet to secure all three points against a team in the top 10 this season, with the Black Cats managing a mere four points from their nine games against teams from Luton Town right up to Burnley.

This is something that they will need to improve and Mowbray will be pondering about how best to approach games against the top teams in the division.

Of course, they have only just returned to the division and the top teams are where they are for a reason but with the performances they have put in this season, they have what is required to beat some of the division’s best.

Home form

Sunderland have averaged 1.11 PPG on home soil this season, compared to 1.55 away from The Stadium of Light.

With home form clearly lacking, like the form against the top teams, this is something that Mowbray will be looking to find solutions for over the next couple of weeks.

The Stadium of Light has often been a fortress for the Wearsiders and they will be hoping that will be the case during the second half of the campaign.