The Championship can be so, so cruel for some teams as it enters the business end of the season - which Sunderland found out first hand last campaign.

The Black Cats upset the odds by qualifying for the play-offs, despite only achieving promotion from League One the season before at the fourth straight attempt. Stars such as Patrick Roberts, Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms joined forces but, as time would tell, Luton Town were way too strong in the semi-finals, and ultimately ended any hopes of a second consecutive play-off final for the Wearside outfit under Tony Mowbray's guidance.

They must, of course, dust themselves off and go again. The likes of Ross Stewart didn't have much of a chance last season due to injury, and some superb young talents have walked through the door, including the signing of Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City for just £1.5million plus add-ons. And whilst Diallo, Joe Gelhardt and Simms have all returned to their parent clubs, Sunderland's current crop now have the tactical nous of one season in the top six that they could potentially strengthen from over the course of the next year - just ask Luton, who failed at the play-off hurdle and went up via the same route one season later. Football League World takes you through all of Sunderland's fixtures for the upcoming season.

Who is Sunderland's first fixture of the season?

Sunderland's second-tier revenge starts against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light, with the Championship returning on the weekend of Saturday, August 5. The rest of the month consists of fixtures against Preston North End, Rotherham United and Coventry City.

What fixture do Sunderland have on Boxing Day?

Tony Mowbray's side will face a boxing day fixture against Hull at the KCOM Stadium in an all-northern affair.

Who is Sunderland's last fixture of the season?

The Black Cats will be looking to avoid final day drama for the second season in a row - but if they do end up going down to the wire, Sunderland fans will watch them face off against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on the final day.

Sunderland's 2023/24 fixtures in full

August

Sun 6 Ipswich Town (h) 5pm

Sat 12 Preston North End (a) 3pm

Sat 19 Rotherham United (h) 3pm

Sat 26 Coventry City (a) 3pm

September

Sat 2 Southampton (h) 3pm

Sat 16 Queens Park Rangers (a) 3pm

Wed 20 Blackburn Rovers (a) 7.45pm

Sat 23 Cardiff City (h) 3pm

Sat 30 Sheffield Wednesday (a) 3pm

October

Wed 4 Watford (h) 7.45pm

Sat 7 Middlesbrough (h) 3pm

Sat 21 Stoke City (a) 3pm

Tue 24 Leicester City (a) 7.45pm

Sat 28 Norwich City (h) 3pm

November

Sat 4 Swansea City (a) 3pm

Sat 11 Birmingham City (h) 3pm

Sat 25 Plymouth Argyle (a) 3pm

Wed 29 Huddersfield Town (h) 7.45pm

December

Sat 2 Millwall (a) 3pm

Sat 9 West Bromwich Albion (h) 3pm

Tue 12 Leeds United (h) 7.45pm

Sat 16 Bristol City (a) 3pm

Sat 23 Coventry City (h) 3pm

Tue 26 Hull City (a) 3pm

Fri 29 Rotherham United (a) 3pm

January

Mon 1 Preston North End (h) 3pm

Sat 13 Ipswich Town (a) 3pm

Sat 20 Hull City (h) 3pm

Sat 27 Stoke City (h) 3pm

February

Sat 3 Middlesbrough (a) 3pm

Sat 10 Plymouth Argyle (h) 3pm

Wed 14 Huddersfield Town (a) 7.45pm

Sat 17 Birmingham City (a) 3pm

Sat 24 Swansea City (h) 3pm

March

Sat 2 Norwich City (a) 3pm

Tues 5 Leicester City (h) 7.45pm

Sat 9 Southampton (a) 3pm

Sat 16 Queens Park Rangers (h) 3pm

Fri 29 Cardiff City (a) 3pm

April

Mon 1 Blackburn Rovers (h) 3pm

Sat 6 Bristol City (h) 3pm

Tue 9 Leeds United (a) 7.45pm

Sat 13 West Bromwich Albion (a) 3pm

Sat 20 Millwall (h) 3pm

Sat 27 Watford (a) 3pm

May

Sat 4 Sheffield Wednesday (h) 3pm