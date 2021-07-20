‘Sunday league’, ‘Wow, just wow’ – These Bristol City fans react to remarkable moment from Portsmouth friendly

Bristol City played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly today, with Robins youngster Marlee Francois incredibly scoring the equaliser for Portsmouth.

Goal: Marlee Francois has scored for Portsmouth. Yes, you read that correctly.#BRCPOR 🔴 3-3 🔵 [101] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 20, 2021

It was agreed that the winger would be allowed to play for Pompey for the final half hour to make up the numbers for the visitors during what had been a good workout between the two teams.

And, Francois would go on to prove why he is highly-rated by the Championship side, as he scored against his own club to get Portsmouth a draw in the friendly.

Whilst it was obviously not a competitive game, some Bristol City fans couldn’t understand why the club let this happen, whereas many others saw the funny side of things and felt it summed up how things have gone for them recently.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Francois’ moment against Bristol City this afternoon…

We are deffo going down this season, utter shambles, we are 15 championship level players atleast from being able too compete, pre season or not that's shambles. — Mrbris (@Mrbris4) July 20, 2021

that's class — jack (@jackjoyner0) July 20, 2021

I know it’s a friendly. I know it’s sort of funny. But it’s maddening. This. Bloody. Club. — Simon Tovey (@ToveySimon) July 20, 2021

Don't get bent out of shape it's hilarious 😂😂 — Alex (@althommo666) July 20, 2021

Fantastic Sunday league banter — Nathaniel (@Nathanielmaltby) July 20, 2021

Wow just wow — tom tucker (@tomtucker___) July 20, 2021

Shambles — kevin (@kevin02699184) July 20, 2021