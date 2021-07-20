Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Sunday league’, ‘Wow, just wow’ – These Bristol City fans react to remarkable moment from Portsmouth friendly

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bristol City played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly today, with Robins youngster Marlee Francois incredibly scoring the equaliser for Portsmouth.

It was agreed that the winger would be allowed to play for Pompey for the final half hour to make up the numbers for the visitors during what had been a good workout between the two teams.

And, Francois would go on to prove why he is highly-rated by the Championship side, as he scored against his own club to get Portsmouth a draw in the friendly.

Whilst it was obviously not a competitive game, some Bristol City fans couldn’t understand why the club let this happen, whereas many others saw the funny side of things and felt it summed up how things have gone for them recently.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Francois’ moment against Bristol City this afternoon…


