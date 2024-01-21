Highlights Leeds United must retain their best players to stay competitive in the Championship promotion race.

Crysencio Summerville is Leeds' key forward and must be kept at the club this month.

Georginio Rutter and Ethan Ampadu are also crucial players that Leeds should hold onto for their promotion push.

Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years is well underway under the tutelage of two-time second tier winner, Daniel Farke, but it's imperative they retain their best players this month.

Signings could also give them an extra edge in January over their promotion rivals, otherwise the remainder of their campaign could capitulate as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Farke's side have been chasing Ipswich Town in second for much of 2023/24 so far, occupying third and fourth with Southampton for the majority of the last few months.

Championship automatic promotion race (Ahead of games between 20/01-22/01) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51

The German has had plenty of time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues that need addressing. His side are in a promotion battle, but reinforcements could be the difference maker in getting them over the line in May.

But just who are Leeds' most essential players that Farke's side must keep in West Yorkshire until the summer at least? We take a look, here.

Crysencio Summerville

One player who Leeds are reaping the rewards from retaining this summer is Crysencio Summerville, with the winger emerging as one of the best attacking players in the Championship this season.

Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key forward. Prior to the game against Preston, he had scored 12 goals and created a further seven this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger from a number of wide options available.

His pool of players on the flanks is the deepest part of his squad, but Summerville is the most dynamic and has the best end product, impacting Leeds through various phases of play by coming deep to show for the ball, or making the final action in the attacking third.

Summerville signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. Leeds were hopeful he could improve upon last term, where he scored four and assisted a further two in what was his major breakout season with the Whites in 2021/2, and he certainly has.

He's a must keep for the club this month, above any other player.

Geoginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter is enjoying an excellent first full season with Leeds in the Championship as one of the main creative players in Farke's team, and has been deployed in a few different positions this season.

The 21-year-old became the club's record signing when he arrived from Hoffenheim for a fee rising to £36 million in January. Initially, it did not work out for Rutter in West Yorkshire, and he registered just one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions following his big-money move, with many of his minutes coming from the bench.

However, he has been a man possessed this season, with the Frenchman playing with real swagger and showing his quality. Rutter has had to be the main creative spark in Farke's team, despite starting as the most advanced striker in the majority of games.

His role is the same, no matter where he is played on the pitch, with is eye for a pass, as well as his ability to turn and dribble to evade pressure, making him one of the most threatening forwards in the league.

His interplay with Summerville is particularly impressive, and is another player that Leeds may struggle to keep beyond this summer, should they fail to go up this season. If they return to the top-flight, then Rutter is certain to be crucial to it, and is another player they must hang onto this month.

Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu is not likely to leave Leeds this month, but is undoubtedly one of the club's biggest assets and best players. The Welshman has become a vital cog in Farke's side from the base of midfield and has been virtually ever-present, having started every game in all competitions, and only been substituted once, extremely late on against West Bromwich Albion.

Ampadu has quickly established himself as one of Leeds' most consistent players in the middle of the park. The Wales international penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, and joined the club for a fee of around £7 million plus add-ons, which could rise to £10 million, per Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Despite many fans being unsure of whether he would be deployed in midfield or at the heart of the defence, he has proven to be a high-quality, press-resistant defensive-midfielder for the most part. However, he has shown his versatility lately at centre-back.

Ampadu has proven himself to be undroppable: he is vital in duels, breaks up play, and also instigates attacks from deep. Like Rutter and Summerville, he is a Premier League player in all but name.

Leeds are in a strong position to keep him, even if they fail to gain promotion this season, but he will no doubt have interest. He is a player to build the side around for now and the future, and could be as crucial as the other two during the second half of the season, in spite of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara performing admirably in midfield - Ampadu is the best of the lot.