Daniel Farke is unlikely to ring the changes all that much from the side that put Watford to the sword in a stunning 3-0 victory at Elland Road last weekend.

Of course, the old saying goes 'never change a winning team', and while it's true in many regards, that's not quite what we feel the German will do ahead of their trip to Southampton tomorrow.

All promises to be an interesting affair; both sides were relegated from the Premier League last time out, both sides were among the front-runners for potential promotion during the off-season and both have no shortage of attacking firepower - even if the defensive woes are yet to be ironed out from Southampton's perspective.

With that in mind, and with kick-off well under 24 hours away, let's take a look at how Farke could decide to set out...

Goalkeeper: Ilian Meslier

The Frenchman's place between the sticks is not in any jeapordy whatsoever.

He's kept four consecutive clean sheets and hasn't conceded in over a month, so he's very much a certanity to start on the south coast.

Right-back: Luke Ayling

Jamie Shackleton has done his chances no harm in this role thus far, but we do think Farke will make some changes and this is the first one of that.

He may just fancy Ayling's crucial experience against some of Southampton's dangerous wide players such as Sam Edozie and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Centre-back: Liam Cooper

Cooper's season started off with injury against Cardiff City, however, he's returned into the fold as of late.

The skipper hasn't conceded in either of his first two matches back, so it's likely that he'll receive his second starting spot in a row.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk

Partnering him will almost certainly be Struijk, who has been an ever-present for Farke so far this season.

He's played every minute of league football available, so anything but a start is firmly inconceivable.

Left-back: Sam Byram

Byram is also becoming an integral part of proceedings too, and that should really see him retaining his place on the left-hand side of Leeds' backline.

He scored his first goal since returning to the club against Watford, which strengthens his case.

Centre-midfield: Glen Kamara

This is one of the selections that feels slightly less certain, but nonetheless, it would definitely come as something of a surprise if Farke drops him for tomorrow's showdown.

The summer signing made his first start against Watford and, all things considered, there'll probably be continuity from that.

Centre-midfield: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu is one player at Leeds who is undeniably indispensable.

Also a summer signing, he too has played every single minute available - and there's a reason for that.

His composure on the ball and ability to dictate the tempo will be key to helping Leeds counter a team that are, quite frankly, obsessed with possession under Russell Martin.

Right-winger: Dan James

It feels as though the Welsh winger may finally be starting to realise his potential at Leeds.

He terrorised his opposite number for the Hornets by setting up two goals - taking his assist tally up to four from just six matches - and is surely undroppable for tomorrow, too.

Leeds will be looking to angle a high-press and counter-attacks, both of which James excels in.

Attacking-midfield: Joel Piroe

Playing just behind the striker will likely be Joel Piroe.

He's already enjoyed a blitzing start to his Elland Road career by scoring four times in his first five games, and he'll be a big part of anything that Leeds do positively from an attacking standpoint tomorrow.

Left-winger: Jaidon Anthony

This is where the other change comes in.

Dropping Crysencio Summerville may be viewed as a bold choice, and while there's no denying that he was lively in the win over Watford, Anthony came off the bench to score.

That's been his role in the team since arriving on loan from Bournemouth on deadline day, but it's surely the right time for him to receive a first start now.

Striker: Georginio Rutter

Rutter's mesmerising performance against Watford has given him real credit, and having him lead the line in Hampshire feels certain.

He's hitting a real rich vein of form for the first time in his Whites career and is combining excellently with the aforementioned Piroe too, so there's little doubt about how he'll be utilised against the Saints.