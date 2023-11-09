Highlights Willy Gnonto's lack of game time at Leeds has made him unhappy and he may look to leave in January, with Everton being a potential destination.

Leeds had rejected offers from Everton for Gnonto during the summer transfer window, indicating their desire to keep him at the club.

Despite his recent injury and below-par performances, Gnonto still possesses significant talent and potential, and it may be premature to give up on him. Integrating him back into the first-team could lead to Leeds having one of the best wing combinations in the league.

Willy Gnonto is not happy with his lack of game time at Leeds, so he could look to leave in January, with more interest expected in the forward.

Having endured a summer of speculation, it was always likely that more rumours would surround the future of the winger ahead of the January transfer window.

It did not always seem as though him remaining a Leeds player would be the case past the summer transfer deadline, with plenty of speculation around the future of the winger, who was one of the few bright sparks for the Whites last season despite their relegation from the Premier League.

The Italy international had not made an appearance for the club for some time since the opening day of the campaign against Cardiff City, after reportedly asking not to be included in the side as he targeted a move away, something which also led to him training away from the rest of the first-team.

The 20-year-old then handed in a transfer request in the hopes of forcing through a move to Goodison Park, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. However, Phil Hay then revealed that Gnonto held positive talks with Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and was now back in training with the senior squad, potentially putting an end to the transfer saga.

Since then, he has made his return to first-team training and action and played in plenty of games against the likes of Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Millwall just after his absence from the senior set up. The Italian also scored in the 4-3 win over Ipswich.

However, he sustained an injury against Hull, though and has missed many more recent fixtures. Gnonto has provided one assist upon his return against Norwich but has not looked quite the same, starting just once and playing below par so far in a 1-0 loss to Stoke.

What's the latest speculation surrounding Gnonto?

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would sell, but Football Insider has claimed that Gnonto is not happy with how things are going for him in West Yorkshire. They state that he wants more first-team football, with the winger desperate to be playing regularly as he tries to win a place in the Italy squad ahead of them potentially qualifying for Euro 2024.

The club with the strongest interest in his services during the summer window, who my still come back in for him, in spite of the recent injury blow is Everton. It has been reported during August that the Toffees tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the West Yorkshire outfit, but the bid was swiftly knocked back by Leeds.

Sky Sports have also claimed that Everton actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons.

However, with the 20-year-old not having a release clause as part of his contract, unlike many of his teammates, Leeds were in a strong position to keep hold of the player who eventually U-turned on that decision.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

The latest reports could see his situation change, especially with his solitary start and three substitute appearances in recent games since returning from that ankle injury.

Should Leeds sell Gnonto? Or stand firm?

One player who Leeds are reaping the rewards from retaining this summer is Crysencio Summerville. Fabrizio Romano revealed on transfer deadline day that a bid of around £20 million was rejected by Leeds for the winger from Burnley, with the Whites said to be holding out for more.

Summerville was kept, having signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. Leeds were hopeful he could improve upon last term, where he scored four and assisted a further two in what was his major breakout season with the Whites in 2021/22.

That paid off as he notched eight goals and assists in five games in the month of October. That's to add to a goal and assist on opening day against Cardiff City, taking the Dutchman to 10 in 13 games, and almost doubling last season's tally already.

It is a reminder to many young layers who are relegated from the Premier League that the grass isn't always greener and often you are better off staying where you are and developing in the second tier in many cases.

Development is not always linear, too. Gnonto himself got off to a fast start in his professional career, becoming a key player in his teens with FC Zurich. There is obvious talent there, given that he is a full Italy international already, and the youngest scorer in their history for his goal against Germany as an 18-year-old.

He may well be going through a slight rough spell in West Yorkshire but it is no reason to give up on him yet, and calls to sell him from some sections of the fanbase may be somewhat premature.

On talent alone, Summerville and Gnonto are the club's two best wingers, and are also the two with the highest ceilings over the likes of Jaidon Anthony and Dan James. Daniel Farke needs to find a way to get them playing together regularly to fulfill more of their potential.

Gnonto appears somewhat unhappy but he hasn't downed tools again yet and his career with Leeds could easily get back on track quickly. The Italian has the ability to be a devastating player in this league and needs to be playing more often to showcase his raw but electric talent, much like how Summerville has exploded this season.

The situation could very much be that they have two of the best wingers in the league if they can reintegrate Gnonto back into Farke's first-team plans and displace James on one flank. He is better as a left-winger where the angles to play at open up for him and to judge him when playing on the right as more of a touchline winger is not emblematic of his very best, which has been seen in flashes so far this season.