Leicester City may now not need to worry about a possible contract situation with Kelechi Iheanacho due to one of their summer signings now being fit and available.

The Foxes had a very busy summer window with plenty of players coming and going as they looked to rebuild under Enzo Maresca.

One of their big incomings was Tom Cannon who arrived from Everton having impressed in the second tier for Preston North End in the previous campaign.

However they had to wait until the 16th game of the season against Middlesbrough to see him even in a match squad due to the fact he had a stress fracture in his back.

The club were aware that he had the injury when he joined from Everton so they will be delighted that he is finally back for more than just one reason.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

How does Tom Cannon help Leicester City with Kelechi Iheanacho?

Iheanacho has been one of Maresca's main men leading the line for Leicester so far this season as he has played 16 league games and scored five goals.

He has been an important player for the club since he joined in 2017 from Manchester City as in six years he has made 224 appearances for the club scoring 61 goals whilst also assisting 35.

His contract expires at the end of this season though and the fact that there has been no extension as of yet would suggest that he is open to leaving the club.

Also, there has been reports from TEAMtalk that West Ham want him in January so it looks like the most logical thing to do is to cash in before he potentially leaves for nothing.

The Nigerian international has shown his quality in the Premier League so he definitely won't be short of other suitors and now that Cannon is back it could make sense for Leicester to get money for him whilst they can.

Even if it takes some time for Cannon to become fully settled into the line-up Maresca still has Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka to choose from.

By the time January comes around though the hope will be that Cannon will have gained confidence and will be fully in the stride of things.

Will Tom Cannon be a good signing for Leicester City?

The evidence suggests that Cannon was a must buy for any Championship side in the summer after he impressed last season.

In 21 appearances for Preston he scored eight goals and they were very keen on signing him permanently but even though they had an offer accepted according to the Lancashire Post, Leicester managed to swoop in.

At just 20-years-old it was a slight surprise to see Everton sell him especially when they were struggling in that area of the pitch due to injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In some ways though that will make Cannon even more determined to do well so he can gain promotion to the top flight and come up against the club that let him go.