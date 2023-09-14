Highlights Southampton faces Leicester in an important game, both in terms of potential promotion rivalry and the need to bounce back from a humiliating loss to Sunderland.

Mason Holgate is likely to miss out after a poor debut, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis should start in his place, providing defensive stability and leadership.

Harwood-Bellis can not only strengthen the defense but also improve the team's possession and build-up play with his passing ability and ability to break lines with forward balls.

Southampton take on Leicester City on Friday night, in a game that feels important for the hosts for many reasons.

Firstly, the obvious one, they are coming up against a side that many expect to be a promotion rival come May, so it would be a big three points to pick up if they can get the win at St. Mary's Stadium.

However, there will also be additional scrutiny on the players given the way they were embarrassed at Sunderland last time out priot to the international break.

The 5-0 loss came out of the blue considering how Russell Martin’s men have started the campaign, but it was a really concerning display.

Another poor loss against Leicester will put the spotlight on a few players, and Martin will need to raise the morale of the group. Whereas, a good performance and a victory will mean the Sunderland game is forgotten.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has to start for Southampton

Yet, certain individuals will pay the price for the showing at the Stadium of Light, with Mason Holgate sure to miss out after a torrid debut, which saw him subbed midway through the second half.

Whilst he was by no means the only one below-par on the day, the Everton loanee was very poor, and with Taylor Harwood-Bellis now integrated with the squad, Martin simply has to hand the England U21 international a start for the big game.

Landing the Man City man was a huge coup for the Saints, and there are some who would’ve thrown him into the XI against Sunderland, even if he had only been at the club for a few days. Now though, it’s a no-brainer.

Harwood-Bellis offers additional defensive stability, with his positional play and strength key factors in his game, and the fact he has captained several sides during his career highlights how he is a leader.

Make no mistake, there is pressure on Southampton to deliver this season, so the Saints chief needs characters who can handle that, and the 21-year-old should be able to cope, having won promotion with Burnley last season.

Not only that, he can also improve the way the team builds up from the back. We know the focus that Martin places on possession, and it’s an area where the new recruit thrives.

It may seem unusual to highlight the passing ability of a defender, but Harwood-Bellis could genuinely offer Southampton a new threat with how he can break lines with his forward balls.

Leicester may not be the best opposition for the player to showcase this quality, as it could be more apparent against a deep, low block. However, Harwood-Bellis is certainly an upgrade on what Southampton have at the back in terms of how he uses the ball.

So, bringing him in after the horror show at Sunderland is an easy choice for Martin, and whilst the focus will be on how he improves a defence that was abysmal on Wearside, he could transform the side in other ways as well.