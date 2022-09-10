Summer signing features: One winner and one loser at QPR so far this season

It has been something of a mixed start to the season for QPR under new head coach Michael Beale.

With three wins, two draws and three defeats from their eight league games so far this season, the R’s currently sit ninth in the early standings, just two points adrift of the play-offs.

There will of course, be some players who have come out of that better than others for Beale’s side, and could stand to benefit, or miss out, over the rest of the season as a result.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one winners and one loser among QPR’s current squad from their start to the season so far, right here.

Winner: Seny Dieng

Coming into this season, Dieng was already well established as QPR’s first choice between the posts at Loftus Road, and that shows no signs of changing any time soon.

The Senegal international remains a reliable figure in goal for the club, but it is as much for his actions at the other end of the pitch that he claims his place as the big winner in Beale’s side in the early stages of the campaign.

His brilliant headed equaliser to make it 2-2 in stoppage time against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, and the stunning save he made just minutes later, is something that the 27-year-old will sure never forget, while also providing a moment that is sure to go down in QPR folklore.

Loser: Taylor Richards

Richards joined QPR on a season-long loan from Brighton in the summer, with the Championship club holding the option to make that deal permanent.

Having only previously made five appearances for the Seagulls, the midfielder will have been hoping to get regular football at Loftus Road, in the hope of earning himself the chance of a longer term deal, that could potentially further his career by establishing himself with his boyhood side.

But after just one substitute appearance in the opening day defeat at Blackburn, a thigh injury means that the 21-year-old has yet to feature again, and may not do so until October. That has given others, not least late summer loan signing Tim Iroegbunam, the chance to make a spot in the centre of midfield their own, which could make it hard for Richards to get game time, even when he returns to full fitness.