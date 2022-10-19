Summer signing features: One winner and one loser at Coventry City so far this season

It has undoubtedly been a challenging start to the Championship season for Coventry City.

Off the field, concerns over the state of the pitch at the CBS Arena saw a number of the club’s early campaign home matches postponed, and with Wasps Rugby – who own the ground – now in administration, there may be more uncertainty for the Sky Blues to deal with.

On the pitch meanwhile, Mark Robins’ have yet to really find any consistent form, and currently sit bottom of the table, with just two wins and ten points from 11 league games so far.

There are of course, members of the Sky Blues’ squad that have fared better than others at the start of this campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser among Coventry’s squad so far this season, right here.

Winner: Jonathan Panzo

Panzo joined Coventry on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window, having featured just once for his parent club since arriving at The City Ground in January.

Since making the move to the CBS Arena, the centre back has featured in ten of Coventry’s 11 league games, starting eight in that time, meaning he is now getting the game time he no doubt wanted, after struggling for opportunities with Forest.

With the 21-year-old proving to be one of the Sky Blues’ strongest performers as well this season, this should stand him in good stead to compete for opportunities at The City Ground, or potentially elsewhere, beyond the end of this season as well, meaning this move looks to be just what he needed.

Loser: Martyn Waghorn

It was a frustrating debut campaign at Coventry for Martyn Waghorn last season, as he scored just once in 27 Championship appearances.

Those struggles have rather continued for the striker this season, with Waghorn starting just once, and coming off the bench only three more times in the league, and he is still waiting for his second goal for the club.

With his contract set to expire at the end of this season, the 32-year-old appears to be struggling to get the opportunities he needs to prove he is worthy of a new deal, which combined with a striker’s obvious desire for goals, means things are not going how you imagine he wants them to right now.