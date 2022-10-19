Summer signing features: One winner and one loser at Burnley so far this season

After overseeing a significant player turnover in the summer following relegation from the Premier League, the expectation was that it may take Vincent Kompany a bit of time to get going at Burnley.

However, the Clarets have started the season well, with a clear identity and style of play from the very start.

At the time of writing, the club sit 2nd in the Championship standings ahead of their clash with Birmingham City this evening. Three points against the Blues would take Kompany’s side top once again.

With that said, the arrival of Kompany and indeed any new manager naturally means some players have come into favour, whilst others have fallen out of it.

With that in mind, below, we’ve identified one winner and one loser at Turf Moor so far this season.

Winner: Josh Brownhill

Undoubtedly one of the winners at Burnley so far this season is midfielder Josh Brownhill.

No doubt that the drop down to the Championship has benefitted, too, but Brownhill looks like a rejuvenated player under Kompany, operating further up the pitch than in the previous regime.

That has allowed the 26-year-old to contribute with goals and assists, registering four of each for a total of eight direct goal contributions in 14 Championship matches.

His most direct goal contributions for a season was nine when at Bristol City previously, so he already looks like smashing his personal best in terms of goals and assists this campaign.

Loser: Scott Twine

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Scott Twine’s arrival at Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old was coming off the back of a monstrous campaign in League One last season, scoring 20 goals and registering 13 assists, and there was anticipation surrounding whether he could produce those sorts of numbers in the second tier.

Through no fault of his own, though, he has to be considered a big loser at Burnley so far this season as he hasn’t been able to showcase his ability.

After picking up a hip injury, Twine has been limited to a substitute appearance on the opening night of the season and is so far yet to return to action.

No doubt he can play a big part for the Clarets when he returns, but for now, he has to be considered as someone who has lost out massively so far this campaign.