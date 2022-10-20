Summer signing features: One winner and one loser at Blackpool FC so far this season

Blackpool had a fairly strong season last year in what was their first back in the second tier.

However, Neil Critchley’s unexpected departure this summer left the Seasiders feeling as though they were somewhat back at square one.

Former Tangerines boss Michael Appleton returned to the club and oversaw the summer transfer window hoping that he could lead his side to success this term.

It’s been a mixed bag for the Seasiders, who will be hoping for improved fortunes as the campaign wears on.

With that in mind, here we take a look at one winner and one loser at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

Winner: Jerry Yates

Striker Jerry Yates first signed for Blackpool back in the 2020/21 season when Blackpool were still in League One.

The now 25-year-old had a brilliant season for his side contributing 21 goals across the season and certainly had his part to play in getting Blackpool back up to the Championship.

As a result, he remained a regular part of the side last season as he made 39 league appearances. However, he wasn’t quite able to replicate his goal tally in the league above and got eight for the campaign.

This season, however, Yates has got off to an excellent start and has already scored six goals in 14 appearances.

It seems as though the forward has found his rhythm this year and he will be keen to keep that going.

Loser: Lewis Fiorini

Fiorini joined Blackpool on loan from Manchester City this summer on a season-long deal.

The 20-year-old was a part of the starting line-up at the start of the season with things looking positive for him.

However, after just four games, he picked up a hamstring injury, which has left him out on the sidelines ever since.

What’s more, Appleton has warned fans about the severity of the injury and stressed time is needed for his recovery, so hemay not be available until after the World Cup break.

Of course, he will be given the opportunity to prove himself when his back fit but as it stands, Fiorini will be disappointed with how the season has gone for him so far.