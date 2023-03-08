Summer reunion for Sunderland with current Birmingham City player would be great business: Opinion

Dion Sanderson is set to be sold by Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer according to BirminghamLive.

The 23-year-old has encountered injury problems along the way but has built a reputation for being a very dependable defender in the Championship in the last couple of seasons.

With two years remaining on his deal at Molineux, Sanderson will not come cheap but should be seen as a long term investment for clubs with aspirations of competing for promotion to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

One club who would certainly fit that criteria is Sunderland and the Black Cats have been prioritising younger players in the last few transfer windows.

Some of their additions have not arrived with a guarantee that they can adapt to second tier level through a lack of experience in senior English football, that cannot be said for Sanderson who also has a previous affiliation with the North East.

Sanderson played 26 times for the Black Cats in League One in 2020/21 on loan from Wolves, it was an injury-hit campaign in which Sunderland ended up losing out to Lincoln City in the play-off semi finals.

They do not boast enormous depth in the centre back position and with Sanderson capable of playing right centre back in a back three or even right back in a four, it would be a sensible long term addition for the Black Cats to make.

One issue could be Wolves’ asking price, the Black Country club will be aware that Sanderson will be admired by clubs in the top portion of the division and that some of those, come the summer, will be armed with parachute payments.

Enabling Wolves to charge a premium with the knowledge that certain teams will have deeper pockets than those unsuccessful in pursuing promotion from the second tier this term.

Having said that, if a Premier League club comes in with an offer that the Black Cats cannot refuse for someone like Dennis Cirkin, Jack Clarke or even Ross Stewart, Sunderland could re-allocate funds to make Sanderson a priority.

The 23-year-old’s versatility, ball playing ability and athletic profile would suit the style of football that Mowbray has deployed on Wearside and he fits into the club’s aspirations in the coming seasons.

Sanderson should be playing towards the top end of the second tier in the next few seasons and joining the upward trajectory at the Stadium of Light could be a very smart landing spot as he aims to play top-flight football in the long term.