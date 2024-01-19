Highlights Norwich City should consider selling star player Jon Rowe if a big bid arrives from Tottenham.

Norwich City could be set to make a big transfer decision in the coming months.

It's been a difficult season to date for David Wagner.

Carrow Road, for the most part, has been a fairly toxic place. Five defeats in six during October and the start of November left the German on the brink.

However, things have marginally improved in recent weeks. The 2-1 win over Hull City means the Canaries are just two points adrift of Coventry City in sixth place.

Jon Rowe was the difference for Wagner's side at the MKM Stadium - and the 20-year-old could well be at the heart of a major transfer saga come the summer.

Norwich City could cash-in on Jon Rowe amid Tottenham interest

In the short-term, keeping hold of Rowe could be vital for Norwich's play-off hopes.

His 13 goal involvements have, more than likely, saved Wagner's job. Rowe, along with Gabriel Sara, are quality operators who could keep City in the promotion conversation.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Rowe, and if a big bid arrives, Norwich should consider selling their star man in the summer.

Jon Rowe Championship statistics 2023/24, as per FotMob Goals 11 Expected goals 4.27 Shots 47 Assists 2 Expected assists 1.22

Football London claim Spurs are tracking the winger's progress, as Ange Postecoglou looks to add more homegrown talent to his ranks.

It remains to be seen how much Tottenham would be willing to part with the 20-year-old's services, but if Rowe's performances continue to catch the eye, there's an opportunity for Norwich to cash in.

Norwich City's Jon Rowe dilemma

Norwich City reportedly turned down a £15million bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the back end of the 2023 summer transfer window - but could they stand firm again this summer?

The Sun claimed the 20-year-old was subject to a big-money bid from the Premier League side, with Aston Villa also monitoring the situation.

If an extortionate bid was to arrive during the 2024 summer window, the Carrow Road board would be silly to turn it down. It's clear the squad needs a larger overhaul. Promotion cannot be won off the back of one special run individual form; that's simply not realistic.

With Wagner managing to navigate a tricky period, he could well be due the chance to properly rebuild the squad in the summer - and £15million-plus in the coffers would help.

Another aspect for the board to consider is the winger's contract, with his current deal reaching its conclusion in the summer of 2025.

If left untouched, Norwich's star man's value would only decrease further. It's looking like a case of either negotiating a new and improved contract or looking to cash in and rebuild during the off-season - the latter is looking like the more attractive option.

With Villa, Spurs and Wolves all in the market, selling Rowe for £15million is more than realistic for Wagner and the board, with the view of building a team rather than relying on individuals.

That might just be what gets Norwich back to the Premier League quicker.