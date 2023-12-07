Highlights Nick Powell's move to Stockport County was not a surprise, as it had been discussed while he was still at Stoke City and a friend pitched the idea.

Powell turned down offers from West Brom and Coventry City to join Stockport, showing his desire to return to where his career started.

Despite some early season struggles and an injury that kept him out for almost half of the season so far, Powell has shown signs of his quality and has become a regular starter for Stockport.

Nick Powell was a blockbuster signing for League Two's Stockport County in the summer, and recent performances have shown glimpses that he might be able to live up to the billing.

The announcement of the 29-year-old's move to the fourth tier side only came as a shock to a few people. The idea of playing for the Hatters had been pitched to him by a friend whilst they were still in the National League, and he'd just come off the back of winning a player of the season award for Stoke City, in 2021.

The seed was planted, and, although the proposition prompted an initial response of: "Hell, no," it eventually grew to become something more than just a loose remark from a mate. The former Manchester United wonderkid - a phrase he now feels is pointless - joined Stockport early in this season's summer transfer window.

Football League World exclusively reported that the 29-year-old had turned down offers from West Brom and 2023 Championship playoff finalists Coventry City to pursue an option that was a bit closer to where it all started for him. The Athletic also said that there were a further three second tier clubs looking at bringing in Powell, as well as Saudi Arabia, Australia, the US and EFL newcomers Wrexham AFC.

Hopes were high for both player and club. County were coming into the new campaign off the back of an agonising playoff final defeat to Carlisle United on penalties, at Wembley. The ambition was the same as it was last year: promotion to League One. The addition of Powell, who applied his trade in the Championship last season, further reinforced that sentiment.

Although Stockport have been flying pretty much since the season kicked off in August, and are currently atop the League Two table, Powell hasn't always been at the same level.

Nick Powell's early season struggles with Stockport County

Of the 20 league matches that Stockport have played this season, only half of them saw Powell get any minutes. There have been struggles with an injury that kept him out of action for just under two months, or, to put it more frankly, almost half of the season so far.

The former Man United player managed to score and assist once in his first six games, before picking up the issue that sidelined him for six weeks. His performances were always solid, but he wasn't as impactful as the likes of Louie Barry or Isaac Olafoe.

Positive signs coming from Nick Powell for Stockport

In the last three matches, it feels like he has cemented himself as a definite starter, when healthy. That injury in September did de-rail his start to life with the Hatters, but it certainly looks as though things are back on track.

Although the most recent trio of fixtures haven't been great successes for County as a team, with a draw to Salford and a loss to Newport County in the league, as well as drawing with Aldershot in the FA Cup, Powell has shown signs of the quality that made him a Championship stalwart for many years.

In the last two league matches, he has recorded a 7 and 7.5 match rating out of 10 from Sofascore. The cup game saw him provide an easy assist to set up a tap-in for Paddy Madden, which game from a well-timed run between two of the Shots' defenders.

Does he look exactly like a Stoke City player of the year from 2021? No, to be honest. But there has to be some admittance that there was a reason why he dropped to this level. Those smarts that gave him that wonderkid tag will always be there, and it could certainly help Stockport if they get back to Wembley.