Xisco Munoz always had a tough job in replacing Darren Moore.

Moore's exit from Hillsborough was controversial and some have argued that the stance taken from Dejphon Chansiri was justified in light of the manager's financial demands, but he's still fondly remembered in these parts for guiding the Owls back to the Championship from League One via the play-offs in a thrilling 96-point campaign.

He also had a manner of uniting supporters and striking a connection in times of plight, which has been all too present under the flawed and alienating ownership of Chansiri.

So, Munoz inevitably had big boots to fill and it would be a significant understatement to say that he simply hasn't filled them.

Ahead of tonight's daunting showdown on home turf against high-flying Sunderland, the hosts reside as the Championship's worst team to date after failing to clinch victory once in their opening eight encounters, all the while losing six of those games and scoring a meager five goals, too.

It's a dire old predicament, and supporters would've perhaps given Munoz more leeway amid the circumstances but he's just failed to get them onside in any possible way.

From controversial press conferences and a questionable summer transfer window to bleak performances and, of course, even bleaker results, the ex-Watford boss already appears at the point of no return despite only arriving in July.

However, a surprising revelation has revealed that it could well have been another face in the dugout instead...

Who could Sheffield Wednesday have appointed in the summer instead of Xisco Munoz?

The Telegraph have disclosed a range of intriguing and certainly notable managers that Chansiri ran the rule over prior to making the fated decision of appointing Munoz.

The report details that the Thai owner had initially targeted Danny Röhl, who was operating as Hansi Flick's second-in-command for the German national team at the time.

With no shortage of pedigree, Röhl has previously held deputy positions with Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Southampton and is believed to be set for contention for future managerial vacancies in England, too.

However, he was focused on his international duties instead, cancelling out any possibility of what would've been a seriously eye-catching appointment.

Meanwhile, it's also reported that Slaven Bilic was interviewed but, for whatever reason, it just didn't click between the manager and club.

Two alternative familiar faces were on the radar too in the form of Nathan Jones and Dean Smith - both of whom managed in the Premier League last season - though Chansiri ultimately made the decision to appoint Munoz instead.

Did Dejphon Chanisiri make the wrong Sheffield Wednesday managerial decision?

It didn't feel right at the time, it hasn't felt right following their start to the season and it now feels even more wrong looking at some of the managerial candidates that could've potentially taken over.

Sure, Chansiri can't necessarily be blamed for not appointing the aforementioned Röhl given the prestigious position he had at the time, and Bilic could've proved problematic if there wasn't a connection.

But, from what we know at least, it does appear well and truly bizarre to have appointed Munoz over Jones and Smith.

They both have their flaws as managers and played a role in the respective relegations of Southampton and Leicester City, but they've both got credit in the bank at this level and much more experience than the Spaniard, too.

With all respect, there's something to be said about appointing a manager that was only in Cyprus for a matter of months with Anorthosis Famagusta last term over two who, at the end of the day, were in the top-flight of English football, and it comes as yet another stamp of Chansiri's total mismanagement of the club from all angles.