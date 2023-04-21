Millwall still have a huge amount to play for in 2022/23 but there will be some behind the scenes at the Championship club already working on preparations for next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Lions will still be playing in the second tier or the Premier League - with Gary Rowett's side one of seven teams battling it out for the final two play-off spots - but there are some issues that need to be solved irrelevant of whether promotion is achieved.

Millwall summer transfer plans

Among those is the need for reinforcements at right-back, with Danny McNamara currently Rowett's only out-and-out option at the position, which may well be a factor in his stuttering progress in recent months.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Millwall academy and has deservedly established his place in the starting XI after breaking through in previous seasons but he's been unable to take the next step in his development and the same issues continue to plague him.

McNamara is a bundle of energy on the right flank and the ease with which he shifted to right-back from right wing-back when Rowett changed to back four at the turn of the year has helped them to maintain a promotion push this term.

But while he still tears forward down the right regularly, his delivery in the final third remains a problem area and is reflected in his attacking output this term - just one assist provided and only one big chance created in 41 appearances (Sofascore). That just 22% of his attempted crosses find a teammate is more evidence of what has to change.

Defensively, he's been fairly solid but while his tenacity is a strength, it has also caused issues for the Lions this term. Too often, the defender naively flies in and ends up leaving his side exposed - as he did in the build-up for Lukas Jutkiewicz's opener on Tuesday evening.

It's important to remember that the 24-year-old is not yet the finished article but the frustrating thing is that his progress appears to have stuttered this term and that could, in part, be due to a lack of competition.

Callum Styles is able to play at right wing-back but the midfielder is not so suited to right-back, which leaves McNamara as Rowett's only realistic option and is why he's started 31 consecutive games.

What is Danny McNamara's contract situation at Millwall?

The defender, who penned a new long-term deal at The Den last summer, is by no means someone the south London club should be looking to move on but signing a new right-back to offer cover and competition should be a priority this summer.

Doing so would offer Rowett another option and may help McNamara get his development back on track.