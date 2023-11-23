Highlights Southampton has been on a good run of form lately, with no defeats in their last eight league games.

The predicted starting XI for Southampton against Huddersfield includes key players like Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Holgate, Bree, Armstrong, Smallbone, Downes, Alcaraz, Armstrong, and possibly Adams.

Armstrong and Adams are expected to lead the attack for Southampton and they will be looking to continue their scoring form in the upcoming game.

The Championship returns this weekend after the latest international break, and Southampton are back in action as they travel to face Huddersfield Town.

It’s been a rocky road for the Saints since being relegated back to the second tier, as their season got off to a good start with no defeats in their opening four league games.

However, at the start of September, Southampton were beaten by Sunderland and then set a run of four losses on the bounce.

That ended with a win against Leeds United, and since then, Southampton have been unbeaten in their last eight league games.

They went into the international break with three wins on the bounce, and that resulted in the club climbing to fourth in the table with 30 points, just nine points adrift of the automatic places.

They will be looking to make it four on a bounce, and ahead of that game, here we have predicted the starting XI for Southampton FC…

GK: Gavin Bazunu

Bazunu is clearly Southampton’s number one goalkeeper under Russell Martin, and there is no reason why that would change for this game, so it is expected that the Irishman will start once again against the Terriers.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Walker-Peters is another player who has played and started all of Southampton’s Championship games this season.

The 26-year-old has performed well so far, and given that he will be rested from the international break, he will likely start this clash.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Since joining the Saints, Harwood-Bellis has been available for most of the club’s games; in fact, he has started 10 of the 11 games he has been available for.

Since missing the recent game against Preston, the centre-back has come back into the starting XI and started the last three games. It is expected that his run will continue on Saturday as he looks to keep Southampton’s defence tight once again.

CB: Mason Holgate

Holgate has struggled for regular minutes since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just five league appearances so far, but he has started two of their last four league games.

The defender was in at centre-back in their last game against West Brom, and Martin may look to keep Holgate in once again against Huddersfield.

LB: James Bree

Bree is another player who had to spend the early parts of the season on the sidelines, but has been patient enough and is now starting games on a regular basis.

The defender has taken the left-back spot of Ryan Manning in recent weeks, starting the last four games, and given the results during that time, Bree will likely retain that starting spot.

RM: Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong has been a regular feature for Southampton under Martin, so much so that he has played in all 16 league games this season.

Out of the 16, the 31-year-old has started 11 and, in recent weeks, has got his goal tally for the season up and running after netting in the win over Stoke and the draw against Rotherham.

The midfielder has been on international duty with Scotland but will likely return and fit straight back into the starting XI for this game.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone has finally been given a chance in the Saints first team this season, and the young midfielder has taken his chance.

Starting all 14 league games he has been available for, he has even made an impact going forward, netting three times and grabbing an assist.

The 23-year-old will be looking to add to that tally this Saturday as he continues in central midfield.

CM: Flynn Downes

As expected, since joining the club, Downes has been a regular starter for Southampton, as Martin knows full well what he can bring to his midfield.

Downes will be expected to be named in the starting XI once again on Saturday, and he will likely partner Smallbone in that midfield two.

LM: Carlos Alcaraz

Martin took his time with Alcaraz at the start of the campaign, but that seems to be a decision that has paid off as the weeks go by.

The 20-year-old seems to be excelling in this role, and with him starting the last three games and grabbing a goal in the win over Birmingham City, Alcaraz will likely start again against Huddersfield.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

ST: Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has settled into life back in the Championship very well and is proving why he was bought by the club in the first place.

The forward has netted twice in the last three games and now has nine goals to his name in the league. Armstrong is loving life in a Southampton shirt, and he will be expected to lead the line once again.

ST: Che Adams

It may be a doubt as to who will partner Armstrong in this game, but it could be a game where Martin brings Adams back into his starting XI.

The striker has struggled in recent weeks in front of goal, but against the Terriers, it could be a chance for him to find his shooting boots once again and help Armstrong with the goals.