Highlights Southampton secured a crucial win over Leeds United, ending a difficult month of September.

Southampton is likely to field a consistent starting XI against Stoke City, including regulars like Bazunu and Walker-Peters.

Players like Smallbone and Sulemana will look to make a significant impact against their former club and continue their good form.

Southampton got themselves a much-needed victory over Leeds United last time out in the Sky Bet Championship.

Saints started life back in the second tier in decent shape this season, with them right up at the sharp end of the table come the end of August.

However, much of September proved a far more difficult month, with losses to the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town along the way.

They halted their slide with a positive win over Leeds United last weekend, though, and will now look to once more build momentum as they take on Stoke City in the latest round of Championship midweek fixtures.

Looking ahead to that clash with the Potters, then, this is the XI we could see Saints field as they bid to get another three points on the board...

GK - Gavin Bazunu

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bazunu has been a regular between the sticks so far for the Saints and we would expect that to continue against Stoke City.

RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

Like Bazunu, Walker-Peters has also been a regular face in the Southampton side so far this year.

He has one assist to his name so far in the league, as per Whoscored, and will look to provide some attacking impetus against Stoke alongside his defensive duties.

CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis

With Jack Stephens remaining sidelined, Taylor Harwood-Bellis will likely remain in the side as one half of the centre-back pairing.

CB - Jan Bednarek

Bednarek is another who has featured regularly so far this season for Saints, and should continue in the side here.

He picked up a yellow last time out against Leeds United, which was his second of the season as per Whoscored.

LB - Ryan Manning

Speaking of yellow cards, Ryan Manning has already picked up four, as per Whoscored, but he is clearly a favourite of Russell Martin's with him featuring regularly since his arrival at the club.

He'll look to raid forward as much as possible in this one.

CM - Will Smallbone

Formerly of Stoke City, Smallbone will be looking to haunt his old side and help his current one to an important three points.

Off the mark for league goals this season now after scoring against Leeds, he'll also want to add to his own personal tally.

CM - Flynn Downes

With the win over Leeds United in mind from the weekend, we think Saints may opt to keep their side as similar as possible to it, and so Downes could continue in midfield as Smallbone is set to do.

CAM - Carlos Alcaraz

The 20-year-old has been a little in and out of the team so far this year with some sub appearances being made, but we can see him staying in the XI for this game with Stoke.

RAM - Stuart Armstrong

One way or another, Stuart Armstrong has found himself appearing in every league game, either from the start or coming on as a sub.

Here, we think he'll feature from the start.

LAM - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana hasn't featured much so far in the campaign for Saints but gave his chances of earning a stint in the team a real boost with two assists last time out against Leeds.

This said, we think he'll feature from the off against Stoke.

ST - Adam Armstrong

Back in the Championship, Adam Armstrong has come alive once more for Saints.

He bagged two in the win over Leeds and is looking a strong contender for the Golden Boot in the second tier this season.