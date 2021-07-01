‘Suits their club down to a tee’ – Fulham set to appoint Scott Parker replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are set to appoint Marco Silva as the replacement for Scott Parker, according to The Athletic.

Parker’s exit was announced earlier this week, with the 40-year-old now in charge at Bournemouth.

It is understood that an agreement has now been reached with Silva, who is set to become the next Fulham manager.

But is he the right man for the job?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I’m very much in the waiting to be convinced camp to be honest.

I really liked Silva when he was at Hull and I think he did a good job at Watford but you have to note how things went at Everton, his clear willingness to jump ship if a bigger offer comes in and the fact he hasn’t spent much time at many clubs as all potential drawbacks.

I think he could certainly prove a point and do a good job at Fulham but the jury is going to be out until we see a few games under him and really hear how committed he plans to be to the club.

He plays some nice stuff and that will fit well at Craven Cottage and it could be a good appointment, but I think most will be on the fence initially.

25 questions about Fulham legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Jonny Haynes scored how many goals for Fulham? 132 151 123 146

George Harbey

This is an interesting appointment for Fulham.

It looked as if Chris Wilder was in talks with the club and they were going to go down the proven, experienced route after losing Scott Parker to Bournemouth.

Silva has had some time away from the game after leaving Everton, which managers sometimes need. He did a decent job at Everton on the whole but wasn’t the right man to lead them forward in my opinion.

He is obviously a manager with decent pedigree having won titles with Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon, and he clearly knows how to galvanise a dressing room and build a winning mentality.

The Championship is a tough nut to crack and it’s hard to predict whether he’ll be a success or not. But he’d have a good core of players to work with, and their flair players should enjoy working with him going forward.

Ben Wignall

I thought initially that Chris Wilder was the ideal candidate to replace Scott Parker, but thinking about it a bit more Silva makes a lot of sense.

Wilder obviously did incredibly well getting Sheffield United’s squad into the Premier League and finishing ninth in his first season up there but there’s an inkling in my mind that he wouldn’t have been able to do that at another club – especially in a dressing room where there’s seemingly a few big egos.

Silva will have dealt with a lot of those having managed the likes of Watford and Everton at the top level, and to be honest it’s quite a surprise that he’s not been in work since he was sacked by the Toffees in December 2019.

The Portuguese coach will have Fulham playing similar to how they were under Parker – it’ll be football on the floor and with the bodies he will have at his disposal you’d imagine there would be lots of attacking play in most games.

Fulham are definitely doing the right thing in appointing someone a bit younger rather than going for experience and I think that Silva suits their club down to a tee.