‘Suits all parties’ – Celtic eyeing up move for Championship player: The verdict

Celtic are targeting a move for Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Bettinelli has made only 14 appearances for Fulham this season, and hasn’t featured for Scott Parker’s side since losing his place in the side to Marek Rodak in November.

The 28-year-old only has one year left on his contract at Craven Cottage, and is likely to be available for a price of around £1m this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

Celtic are now said to be interested in signing Bettinelli, with Neil Lennon recently casting doubt on a potential move for Fraser Forster, who spent the 2019/20 season in Glasgow on loan from Southampton.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential transfer switch…

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think it would make a lot of sense for Fulham to look to cash in on Bettinelli in the upcoming window – particularly if there is a lot of interest.

The goalkeeper has fallen behind Marek Rodak this season and it’s hard to see him displacing the 23-year-old, who will surely only improve as he continues to develop.

With that in mind, it would make sense for Fulham to look to bring in an experienced back up and cash in on Bettinelli who still has one year left on his deal, plus a club option.

I like this move from a Celtic perspective as well. The 28-year-old has shown his quality in the past and could be their number one for quite some time if he can settle well.

It’s a move that, to me, suits all parties.

Jacob Potter

I think Fulham could be tempted to sell.

He’s struggled for consistent game time this season due to the impressive performances shown by Rodak, and I have my doubts as to whether he’d be good enough if the Cottagers were to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

I think he’d be a solid addition to the Celtic team, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Neil Lennon’s side pursue a deal for Fraser Forster or the Fulham shot-stopper, as they certainly need to strengthen in the goalkeeping department heading into next season.

Bettinelli hasn’t been at his best this season for Fulham, and I think it would be tempting to sell him, especially if they can get a decent fee for him.

They could use those funds to reinvest into the squad ahead of next year’s campaign.

George Dagless

I think he would be.

He needs to leave this summer. Scott Parker has made it quite clear that Marek Rodak is the club’s number 1 for the foreseeable future and a goalkeeper with Bettinelli’s talent needs to be playing.

There was a time where he was on the fringes of the England squad so a move to a club like Celtic could help him with that challenge once again, though it will be tough.

For sure, though, I think he’d be a good challenger to Scott Bain if he can get back to the level he was at, and that will ultimately be the biggest test for him – wherever he ends up.