Michael Duff has admitted his Huddersfield Town team are suffering after the team’s 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

The Terriers found themselves 2-0 behind at half time courtesy of goals from Dale Taylor and Owen Dale.

An early strike from Callum Marshall in the second 45 brought Duff’s team back into the game away to the Latics, but they were unable to salvage a result.

The defeat is the Yorkshire outfit’s second in a row, leaving them fifth in the League One table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Huddersfield Town's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Wigan Athletic (A) 2-1 loss Peterborough United (H) 1-0 loss Shrewsbury Town (A) 1-0 win Barnsley (A) 2-1 win Reading (H) 0-0

Michael Duff highlights major Huddersfield concern

Duff has claimed that his team is suffering amid this losing run, highlighting the size of the injury crisis at hand in the squad.

He has urged his players to stick together to get through this crisis, but admitted it’s difficult to even take to the training ground at the moment.

“It’s tough, it’s disjointed, the players are suffering,” said Duff, via the club’s official X account.

“The supporters are definitely suffering.

“I’ve never known an injury crisis like this during my whole career, but we can’t start blaming each other, we’ve got to take responsibility as a collective to take heat from the supporters.

“Stick together, work hard and we’re still fifth in the league believe it or not.

“That’s the only positive, there’s no positives in getting beat absolutely.

“So, it’s getting back in, getting back to work, it's difficult to work at the minute because you can’t do anything on the training ground.”

The likes of Tom Lees, Radinio Baker and Herbie Kane are among the players currently unavailable for Huddersfield, who are down to the barebones as they chase promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt this season.

Huddersfield need to get through injury crisis

Huddersfield’s injury issues are holding the team back, which will be very frustrating for both supporters and Duff.

The defeat to Wigan is a worrying sign, with the team now effectively out of the automatic promotion places unless they can somehow put together a long winning run.

The play-offs are all still to play for, but if they can’t keep picking up results with these injuries then they will find themselves falling out of the top six quite quickly.

There are still three teams from seventh to ninth that are breathing down Huddersfield’s neck, which will put the pressure on Duff’s side while they get through this injury crisis.