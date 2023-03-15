Blackpool moved within three points of safety last night in the Championship following an unexpected 6-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines had won only once in the Championship since October heading into last night’s game and were cut adrift with Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic in the bottom three.

However, Mick McCarthy watched Blackpool turn on the style against a sorry QPR side.

Jerry Yates, Andrew Lyons and Curtis Nelson had them in a 3-0 lead inside 14 minutes, with Jordan Thorniley netting a fourth before half-time. Chris Martin would respond for QPR before the break, yet Blackpool kicked on again with Lyons’ second and Kenny Dougall’s late effort.

QPR’s record since the turn of the year has been equally scratchy, it’s got to be said, yet you couldn’t take the shine off the Blackpool performance.

It moves them onto 35 points for the season and within three of Cardiff City, who currently sit 21st in the table and face West Bromwich Albion tonight. Rotherham United are slightly ahead of them on 40 points, with QPR two points beyond that.

A result like last night needs to be built on, but heading onto social media at full-time you could see some growing confidence within the fanbase that ‘the great escape’ might just be on:

Blackpool host Coventry City on Saturday in what is the final game before the March international break.