Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Suddenly all our rivals have gone quiet’ – These Birmingham City fans react to club update

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City will not face any further punishment for allegedly breaching a business plan set by the EFL after the case was dismissed by an independent commission.

The Championship club have had well-documented issues with FFP over the past two years and they were docked nine points last season.

And, a similar sanction was deemed likely when the club were hit with an EFL charge in January in relation to not following a business plan outlined by the league.

However, the club confirmed on their official site last night that they will not be facing a points deduction – or any other punishment, after the misconduct charge was thrown out.

As you would expect, that is a major relief to all connected to the club, although the EFL can appeal the decision if they want.

QUIZ: Can you name these 13 Birmingham City January signings?

1 of 13

Who is this former player who signed in a previous January window?

But, the fans were delighted with the outcome and they were quick to respond on Twitter after the announcement. Here we look at some of the comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Suddenly all our rivals have gone quiet’ – These Birmingham City fans react to club update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: