‘Suddenly all our rivals have gone quiet’ – These Birmingham City fans react to club update

Birmingham City will not face any further punishment for allegedly breaching a business plan set by the EFL after the case was dismissed by an independent commission.

The Championship club have had well-documented issues with FFP over the past two years and they were docked nine points last season.

And, a similar sanction was deemed likely when the club were hit with an EFL charge in January in relation to not following a business plan outlined by the league.

However, the club confirmed on their official site last night that they will not be facing a points deduction – or any other punishment, after the misconduct charge was thrown out.

As you would expect, that is a major relief to all connected to the club, although the EFL can appeal the decision if they want.

