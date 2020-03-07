Sky Bet Championship
‘Suddenly all our rivals have gone quiet’ – These Birmingham City fans react to club update
Birmingham City will not face any further punishment for allegedly breaching a business plan set by the EFL after the case was dismissed by an independent commission.
The Championship club have had well-documented issues with FFP over the past two years and they were docked nine points last season.
And, a similar sanction was deemed likely when the club were hit with an EFL charge in January in relation to not following a business plan outlined by the league.
However, the club confirmed on their official site last night that they will not be facing a points deduction – or any other punishment, after the misconduct charge was thrown out.
As you would expect, that is a major relief to all connected to the club, although the EFL can appeal the decision if they want.
But, the fans were delighted with the outcome and they were quick to respond on Twitter after the announcement. Here we look at some of the comments…
Great news we move on and have one last push for the playoffs starting by beating Reading tomorrow COME ON YOU BLUES 💙💙💙👊
— Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) March 6, 2020
Suddenly all our rivals have gone quiet….
— BCFC & Birmingham Legion Supporters (@BcfcLegion) March 6, 2020
Pyro party for every home and away game till end of season viva la blues
— Nathan matthieson (@Nathanmatthies3) March 6, 2020
What a surprise. Funny 😁 people and the media aren’t retweeting this as much as the investigation????????
— Bazza Boy (@Brummie8686) March 6, 2020
Until next year 😂😂😂
— Richard's 🏐🌍 (@richardskro) March 6, 2020
It’s been dismissed pending an appeal. Will be interesting to see if the EFL follow that route, very interesting.
— Steven Vaughan (@stevanderman) March 6, 2020
Common sense prevails
— Chris J Frev (@chrisjfrev) March 6, 2020