‘Such mixed emotions about this’ – Many Swansea City fans react as player departs

Burnley have confirmed the permanent signing of Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts.

The Welshman becomes the club’s fifth signing of the window thus far, following in the footsteps of Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Lennon, and Maxwel Cornet.

Roberts has joined Burnley for an undisclosed fee after Football Insider had previously reported that the Premier League club had seen a seven-figure bid accepted earlier on in the day.

The 25-year-old has also put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with The Clarets, keeping him in Lancashire until 2025.

The full-back joined The Swans aged nine, progressing through every step of the academy until he made his first-team debut in 2018.

Roberts enjoyed loan spells with Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers, and Middlesbrough, before emerging as a first-team regular early in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

Proving to be just as much of an attacking threat, as he is a strong defensive presence, Roberts has netted 11 times and has provided a further 15 assists in just over 150 games for the South Walian club.

The young full-back is also a full Wales international after his 2018 debut, proceeding to feature over 30 times for his national side.

Here, we take a look at how some Swansea City fans have reacted to the departure of Connor Roberts…

By far my favorite club player, gutted he’s gone, all the best for him in the future #YJB — Conor O'Rourke (@Conor_or_) August 31, 2021

Why tho Connor? I’d understand but Burnley ? Really ? — peter (@prmillsy3) August 31, 2021

At the rate this is headed, won't be long before we're picking people out of the crowd to field a starting 11 — Elian Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@elianwilliams3) August 31, 2021

Out of contract, didn't want to sign a new deal and we would lose him for a free if we didn't sell him. It's a shame to see him go but we shall move on and good luck to him 👍 — Dan Gomersall (@dan_gomersall) August 31, 2021

Good luck to him, throughly deserves it, go smash it — John Richards – Love our NHS (@JohnnyRichards) August 31, 2021

I have such mixed emotions about this. Im Happy for Connor but at the same time im fuming at the club. Contract managment at this club is a joke. — Dan James (@DanJibbs) August 31, 2021

Good luck, no longer a swans player. Time to forget and move on and support the players here. — MD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@tattooeddad83) August 31, 2021

Heartbreaking absolutely Heartbreaking 💔 Deserves to be in the premier league, just hurts that he’s not gone there with us🦢 All the best Connor YJB🦢 — Will Hughes (@WillHughes_11) August 31, 2021