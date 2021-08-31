Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Such mixed emotions about this' – Many Swansea City fans react as player departs

Published

3 mins ago

on

Burnley have confirmed the permanent signing of Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts. 

The Welshman becomes the club’s fifth signing of the window thus far, following in the footsteps of Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Lennon, and Maxwel Cornet.

Roberts has joined Burnley for an undisclosed fee after Football Insider had previously reported that the Premier League club had seen a seven-figure bid accepted earlier on in the day.

The 25-year-old has also put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with The Clarets, keeping him in Lancashire until 2025.

The full-back joined The Swans aged nine, progressing through every step of the academy until he made his first-team debut in 2018.

Roberts enjoyed loan spells with Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers, and Middlesbrough, before emerging as a first-team regular early in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

Proving to be just as much of an attacking threat, as he is a strong defensive presence, Roberts has netted 11 times and has provided a further 15 assists in just over 150 games for the South Walian club.

The young full-back is also a full Wales international after his 2018 debut, proceeding to feature over 30 times for his national side.

Here, we take a look at how some Swansea City fans have reacted to the departure of Connor Roberts…


