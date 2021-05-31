Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Lincoln City

‘Such class’, ‘good luck at Forest’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to player message in wake of play-off defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Brennan Johnson has sent a heartfelt message to the Lincoln City faithful as he prepares to return to Nottingham Forest after he finished his loan spell with the Imps, with the club sharing his message on Twitter.

The post from Johnson comes not long after Michael Appleton’s side fell just short in their race for promotion as Blackpool defeated the Imps 2-1 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium after coming from behind in the capital.

It was the Forest loanee who was instrumental in the game’s opening goal as his low cross was deflected into his own net by Oliver Turton with only seconds on the clock in what was a crazy start for the Imps.

However a well taken double strike by Kenny Dougall saw the Tangerines emerge victorious and secure promotion  and as a result Lincoln were consigned to another campaign in League One.

What club do these 21 former Lincoln City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Michael Bostwick?

Johnson was quick to take to social media to post a message to the club’s fans who had supported him brilliantly through his extremely productive spell at Sincil Bank, with many responding to the post in their droves via Twitter earlier today.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Such class’, ‘good luck at Forest’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to player message in wake of play-off defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: