‘Such class’, ‘good luck at Forest’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to player message in wake of play-off defeat

Brennan Johnson has sent a heartfelt message to the Lincoln City faithful as he prepares to return to Nottingham Forest after he finished his loan spell with the Imps, with the club sharing his message on Twitter.

The post from Johnson comes not long after Michael Appleton’s side fell just short in their race for promotion as Blackpool defeated the Imps 2-1 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium after coming from behind in the capital.

It was the Forest loanee who was instrumental in the game’s opening goal as his low cross was deflected into his own net by Oliver Turton with only seconds on the clock in what was a crazy start for the Imps.

However a well taken double strike by Kenny Dougall saw the Tangerines emerge victorious and secure promotion and as a result Lincoln were consigned to another campaign in League One.

Johnson was quick to take to social media to post a message to the club’s fans who had supported him brilliantly through his extremely productive spell at Sincil Bank, with many responding to the post in their droves via Twitter earlier today.

Bye Brennan good luck at forest pic.twitter.com/FeNj0Ooin1 — Totallytommy200 (@totallytommy200) May 30, 2021

Best of luck for the future Brennan. You’ve done yourself and your family proud. Thanks for all you’ve done whilst playing for the imps. You’ll be held in high regard by all imps fans. — Steve Weatherstone (@SteveWeatherst2) May 30, 2021

Thanks for everything Brennan 🤝 been a privilege to see you in a Lincoln shirt! — Andrew Wilkinson (@AndrewW66071809) May 30, 2021

Bought a right lump to my throat this 🥺 thank you Brennan & all the best for your very bright future ahead!! 🔴⚪️ #Imps — Live 4now 4get forever (@lincslass86) May 30, 2021

Good luck Brennan , you are a fine player but don’t let yourself stagnate not playing , if Forest are daft enough to not have you starting 👍 — Ash Boothright (@kicker150400) May 30, 2021

No, thank you Brennan! an amazing young footballer giving it your all for us. Make sure wherever next season takes you, you are a first team starter. — Sam (@alwaysheapstodo) May 30, 2021

Gutted to see you go Brennan you have your all this season. Can wait to see where your journey takes you next. Thanks for all the fantastic memories. Always an imp 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Christine F 🌈 (@ChristineF1) May 30, 2021

Good luck 🤞 buddy thank you for your service to Lincoln this season been fantastic #uti — Danny turner (@dannyimp2018) May 30, 2021

Good luck for the future thanks for being part of our journey …once an Imp always an Imp — Carole Owen (@ocarole28) May 30, 2021

Such class. Thank you for giving your all and becoming a Imp — Leeimp (@lee__imp) May 30, 2021