“Such as Reading and Derby” – Birmingham City player issues warning to Championship clubs

Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney believes the Championship is in danger of getting left behind the Premier League.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the forward told viewers that the financial gap widening leaves the second tier in danger of falling further behind the top flight.

Deeney cited the financial concerns at Reading and Derby County as examples of the dangers of the current system.

The former Watford man also used Covid-19 as a reason that the gap has gotten so large so quickly in recent seasons.

The lack of income from empty stadiums is directly mentioned by Deeney.

“I think it’s getting bigger and bigger,” said Deeney, via Birmingham Live.

“Covid played a big part in that, with grounds going without income obviously.

“You’ve seen huge teams in the Championship now, such as Reading and Derby – teams that would normally be up there – financially struggling.

“[The difference is] you can’t make a mistake in the Premier League. In the Championship you can make four or five mistakes and you’ll probably not pay for it.

“In the Premier League, one mistake and you’re done. And the quality is just that good.

“The footballing intelligence, when you go to the Premier League, is through the roof.

“It’s something we always say but there’s not an easy game. You could be playing Burnley, Leicester, Palace and then Man City – that’s four different types of games.

“In the Championship it’s very simple: me versus you, who wants it more?

“That’s 90 per cent of the games.”

Deeney spent several years in the Premier League during his time with Watford from 2015 to 2020.

The 33-year old joined Birmingham at the start of the season and has played 18 times in the Championship for the club, scoring four times.

The Verdict

Relative to the rest of European football, the Premier League rakes in far more income from TV revenue, which has played a significant part in the gap being so wide between divisions.

Championship clubs have gone chasing that huge cash cow which has led to financial mistakes which has plunged teams into massive debt.

Deeney is right that the Championship clubs should be concerned.

However, clubs have gained promotion in recent years and still cemented themselves as Premier League sides which is a good sign for the health of the second division.