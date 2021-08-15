Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Such an intelligent footballer’ – Many Sunderland fans single out one player for praise in MK Dons win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland maintained their 100% record in League One by beating MK Dons yesterday and many fans were left raving about the performance of striker Ross Stewart. 

With Charlie Wyke leaving to join third-tier rivals Wigan in the summer the pressure is on Stewart to step up a fill the void left by the 30-goal forward.

Stewart made the perfect start in Sunderland’s season-opener against the Latics last weekend,  scoring the winner early in the second half after winning the penalty for Aiden McGeady’s equaliser.

He was in the goals again at Stadium MK yesterday, reacting fastest when a cross was spilled inside the six-yard box to tap in the opener.

Elliot Embleton bagged Sunderland’s second and Lee Johnson’s side took all three points back to the North East with them despite Troy Parrott’s second-half goal.

It’s early days in the 2021/22 campaign but Stewart looks to have rediscovered the form that saw him score freely in the SPFL with Ross County.

He certainly seems to have won around the Stadium of Light faithful, many of whom took to Twitter after the game to rave about the striker…


