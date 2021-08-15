‘Such an intelligent footballer’ – Many Sunderland fans single out one player for praise in MK Dons win

Sunderland maintained their 100% record in League One by beating MK Dons yesterday and many fans were left raving about the performance of striker Ross Stewart.

With Charlie Wyke leaving to join third-tier rivals Wigan in the summer the pressure is on Stewart to step up a fill the void left by the 30-goal forward.

Stewart made the perfect start in Sunderland’s season-opener against the Latics last weekend, scoring the winner early in the second half after winning the penalty for Aiden McGeady’s equaliser.

He was in the goals again at Stadium MK yesterday, reacting fastest when a cross was spilled inside the six-yard box to tap in the opener.

Elliot Embleton bagged Sunderland’s second and Lee Johnson’s side took all three points back to the North East with them despite Troy Parrott’s second-half goal.

It’s early days in the 2021/22 campaign but Stewart looks to have rediscovered the form that saw him score freely in the SPFL with Ross County.

He certainly seems to have won around the Stadium of Light faithful, many of whom took to Twitter after the game to rave about the striker…

On a positive note . Could whoever was responsible for scouting and signing Ross Stewart be given freedom of the town? I appreciate it's only league 1 but this boy is very good.#SAFC — Terence Crombie (@Terry94023972) August 14, 2021

Ross Stewart > Didier Drogba #safc — Glennjamin (@glennsafc1) August 14, 2021

Dan Neil is impressive. Great passer of the ball . Fab to see #SAFC chasing the ball, always trying to create something . Ross Stewart looks like he’s always going to score . Team seems to be working for each other. Is that enough? #safc #comeon 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Danny Bryan (@wornoutmackem) August 14, 2021

Comparing @Charliewyke1 to Ross Stewart is like comparing a month in the Maldives to a month in Skegness!! The gulf is outrageous.#SAFC #WAFC — @SunderrlandAFC (@SAFCFANSVIEW) August 14, 2021

Another great performance by Stewart if he keeps this up will be a hell of a asset. — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) August 14, 2021

He’s been brilliant. Such an intelligent footballer who likes to run the channels and play off the shoulder of the last defender. Really leads the line well. Very impressive. — Kevin Moeliker (@Kevsol) August 14, 2021

He might not get 30+ goals this season but Ross Stewart is twice the player Charlie Wyke is. Offers us so much more. #SAFC — Andrew (@kingsway79) August 14, 2021

Get in Sunderland😍 Dug in last 20 minutes! Ross Stewart excellent again. Ha’way the lads man!! #SAFC — Matthew (@MJacko1989) August 14, 2021