Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Such a weakness’, ‘Never alert’ – Many QPR fans concerned by one player’s display v Rotherham

Published

1 hour ago

on

QPR threw away a one-goal lead to lose 3-1 to Rotherham United last night and many supporters have been critical of defender Niko Hamalainen. 

Lyndon Dykes grabbed his 10th of the season to put the R’s ahead seven minutes into the second half but a quickfire double from Freddie Ladapo turned the tables at the New York Stadium.

Michael Smith grabbed a third to cap off the victory late on for the Millers – a result that makes things very tight down at the bottom.

Mark Warburton’s side don’t have to concern themselves with the relegation battle but it was a frustrating evening for the west London club, particularly after their impressive performance on the weekend.

The inclusion of Hamalainen at left wing-back over the experienced Lee Wallace was one of a number of changes made by the R’s boss and the defender endured a difficult game against Rotherham.

The Finland international was sloppy on the ball, connecting with just 64% of his passes and losing possession 16 times (Sofascore), while he appeared to switch off and lose Ladapo for the equaliser.

22 facts about QPR’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22

They played in dark blue and light blue halves between 1882 and 1892

Hamalainen seems to be highly rated at the club as he was handed a new four-year deal back in October but it appears some supporters are not convinced.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Such a weakness’, ‘Never alert’ – Many QPR fans concerned by one player’s display v Rotherham

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: