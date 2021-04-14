‘Such a weakness’, ‘Never alert’ – Many QPR fans concerned by one player’s display v Rotherham

QPR threw away a one-goal lead to lose 3-1 to Rotherham United last night and many supporters have been critical of defender Niko Hamalainen.

Lyndon Dykes grabbed his 10th of the season to put the R’s ahead seven minutes into the second half but a quickfire double from Freddie Ladapo turned the tables at the New York Stadium.

Michael Smith grabbed a third to cap off the victory late on for the Millers – a result that makes things very tight down at the bottom.

Mark Warburton’s side don’t have to concern themselves with the relegation battle but it was a frustrating evening for the west London club, particularly after their impressive performance on the weekend.

The inclusion of Hamalainen at left wing-back over the experienced Lee Wallace was one of a number of changes made by the R’s boss and the defender endured a difficult game against Rotherham.

The Finland international was sloppy on the ball, connecting with just 64% of his passes and losing possession 16 times (Sofascore), while he appeared to switch off and lose Ladapo for the equaliser.

Hamalainen seems to be highly rated at the club as he was handed a new four-year deal back in October but it appears some supporters are not convinced.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:

Lost our shape when Jordy went off. Niko and Kakay are not good enough. Thought we brought Chair & Willock on far to late. Really sloppy at the back and didn't create enough chances. Credit to Rotherham they played well tonight and deserved the win #QPR #RHMQPR — Zoe (@zoeparaskeva13) April 13, 2021

Can’t complain after that second half performance. Their subs brought energy to the pitch. Defensive mistakes cost us goals, Niko is a real concern (what does he offer?!) and Warbs team selection proved costly. Somewhat shows Willock, Chair and Wallace’s value to the side #QPR — Daniel (@DanielLambert_7) April 13, 2021

Niko isn’t good enough for the championship unfortunately in my opinion — Andrew Nicholson (@guppy12345) April 13, 2021

Awful performance, Kane and Kakay down the right never works, Niko isn’t good enough, we missed Wallace big time. — James Baker (@itisJBAKES) April 13, 2021

So strange sometimes, 80th minute for changed fingers crossed we can get something, Not sure on Niko at all — Dave Lamont (@davelamontQPR) April 13, 2021

Amazing how much we miss Wallace getting forward when he not playing. I'm not actually sure what Niko really offers defending or going forward? 🤔#QPR — Darren Truswell (@DarrenTruswell) April 13, 2021

Want Niko to do well but he just oozes slackness and never alert to anything. Always half a sleep — Tia & Diego (@JCK_W12) April 13, 2021

I like Niko and his potential but he doesnt help himself sometimes — Matthew Parkes (@MatthewParkes18) April 13, 2021

Niko Hamalainen is such a weakness — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) April 13, 2021