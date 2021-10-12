Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Such a waste’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans take aim at Leeds United individual as they revel in Sorba Thomas rise

Published

8 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town fans beamed with pride last night as Sorba Thomas was handed a full Wales debut in a 1-0 victory over Estonia. 

Thomas’ trajectory from non-league Boreham Wood to the Championship in 2021 has been remarkable and he’s now been rewarded with international honours.

Rob Page handed Thomas a debut as Wales dispatched Czech Republic last week, before giving him his first start at wing-back against Estonia.

Kieffer Moore’s goal was the difference as he scrambled a Dan James corner over the line after Estonia failed to clear the dead ball.

Despite Wales’ breakthrough stemming from James’ set-piece, the Leeds United man came into the firing line with Huddersfield fans.

He and Fulham’s Harry Wilson were trusted with set-pieces, despite the fact that Thomas’ delivery has been the catalyst for Huddersfield’s attack in the Championship this season:

Thomas has registered six assists for Carlos Corberan’s Town side in the Championship this season, leaving him second to only Paul Pogba in English Football’s top four tiers.

Three of those assists have come from corners or free-kicks, whilst the 22-year-old also teed up Tom Lees’ goal against Everton in a League Cup defeat earlier in the season.

Reflecting on his full Wales debut, Thomas blocked out the set-piece debate, sparking more praise from the Huddersfield fanbase:

Thomas’ focus now switches back to club football and helping Huddersfield keep within touching distance of the Championship play-off places.

Corberan’s side currently occupy seventh and host Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

