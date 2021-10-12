‘Such a waste’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans take aim at Leeds United individual as they revel in Sorba Thomas rise

Huddersfield Town fans beamed with pride last night as Sorba Thomas was handed a full Wales debut in a 1-0 victory over Estonia.

Thomas’ trajectory from non-league Boreham Wood to the Championship in 2021 has been remarkable and he’s now been rewarded with international honours.

Rob Page handed Thomas a debut as Wales dispatched Czech Republic last week, before giving him his first start at wing-back against Estonia.

Kieffer Moore’s goal was the difference as he scrambled a Dan James corner over the line after Estonia failed to clear the dead ball.

Despite Wales’ breakthrough stemming from James’ set-piece, the Leeds United man came into the firing line with Huddersfield fans.

He and Fulham’s Harry Wilson were trusted with set-pieces, despite the fact that Thomas’ delivery has been the catalyst for Huddersfield’s attack in the Championship this season:

How have they got Dan James taking free kicks over Sorba?? #ESTWAL — Ed 🇪🇪 (@ewcs0) October 11, 2021

#htafc can I ask what Dan James is doing on corners when there’s Sorba Thomas on the pitch? — JackMath (@JackMath_) October 11, 2021

Sorry but if you have Sorba Thomas on the pitch & then put Dan James on set pieces, you're an idiot — Michelle B (@shellbennett) October 11, 2021

Not when you've got Sorba Thomas on the pitch, who is one of the best set piece takers I've ever seen. Such a waste not using. Dan James is useless. — Michelle B (@shellbennett) October 11, 2021

Probably would have been 3-0 if Dan James or Harry Wilson were in Sorba's league when it comes to dead balls. — Matthew Waddington (@Wadders78) October 11, 2021

Thomas has registered six assists for Carlos Corberan’s Town side in the Championship this season, leaving him second to only Paul Pogba in English Football’s top four tiers.

Three of those assists have come from corners or free-kicks, whilst the 22-year-old also teed up Tom Lees’ goal against Everton in a League Cup defeat earlier in the season.

Reflecting on his full Wales debut, Thomas blocked out the set-piece debate, sparking more praise from the Huddersfield fanbase:

Well done mate, done yourself and Town proud. Ridiculously soft booking too. Bloody refs 🙄 — Porrohman (@AndyHiggs1) October 12, 2021

Well played Sorba 👏👏 — Bev Wooding (@BevWooding1) October 12, 2021

Proud of you sorba UTT — UTT (@Soz_UTT) October 12, 2021

Thomas’ focus now switches back to club football and helping Huddersfield keep within touching distance of the Championship play-off places.

Corberan’s side currently occupy seventh and host Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

