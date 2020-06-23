‘Such a tough decision’ – Bristol City midfielder facing potential summer exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Korey Smith’s main focus over the next month or so will be trying to help Bristol City secure a place in the play-offs but beyond that, his future looks uncertain.

The central midfielder has worn the captain’s armband for City since Josh Brownhill left the club in January but his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he could be set to leave the club.

It has been reported previously that the Robins will make a decision over whether or not to offer him a new deal once the 2019/20 campaign is over.

The 29-year-old has been a fantastic servant for the club, making nearly 200 appearances since arriving six years ago, but his contributions have been limited by injury issues in recent years.

But should the Robins give him a new deal?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

There’s a couple of ways you can look at this: Smith has been a big part of Bristol City’s past and, sentimentally, you might offer him a deal. However, is he really needed?

Smith has been a great servant for Bristol City and almost 200 appearances for the club is difficult to overlook, but there have been injury troubles over recent years and Smith is 29 now.

Experience isn’t a bad thing to have around, but Lee Johnson might well want to take the Robins in a different direction and with different players.

It’s such a tough decision for Johnson and the Robins to be making, but if I were a Bristol City fan, I’d be hoping to see the club take the sentimental value out of it.

George Dagless

I think they should, all things considered.

He’d have wanted to have played more this season but for obvious reasons couldn’t and I do think we’re going to see a Robins shake-up again this summer because I’m not overly convinced that they’re going to make the top six.

Those factors suggest he might be on the way but, at the same time, he’s been a regular since returning from injury and I think that will work in his favour.

The Robins might want to change things up and some are going to leave but I do believe Smith is one that is likely going to stay and I think in these final few games we will see him featuring regularly.

I’d offer him a new deal.

Jacob Potter

I’d be offering him a new deal ahead of the summer.

Smith has been unlucky with injuries in recent years, but I still think he adds something to the Bristol City team off-the-field with his leadership qualities as captain.

He’ll know that he’s playing for his future at the moment, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign, so it’s vital that he makes a good impression on Lee Johnson with eight matches remaining this term.

I think Smith’s future at the club could depend on which division they’re playing their football in next season though, as I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a good enough option to have in the Premier League.

But if the Robins were condemned to yet another season in the Championship, then it would be a no-brainer for the club to tie him down to a new deal at Ashton Gate.