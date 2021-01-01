‘Such a stupid decision’, ‘Got a good career ahead of him’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson reveals player exit

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed that defender Morgan Feeney will leave the club when his contract expires this month, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the North East club.

The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats on a short-term deal in the summer, having left boyhood club Everton as a free agent, but has managed just three appearances for the League One outfit.

Feeney’s deal is set to expire later this month and Johnson confirmed today that he would be leaving the club when it does.

Speaking to the club website, the Sunderland boss revealed the motivation behind his decision not to keep the centre-back at the club.

He said: “We had a good chat with Morgan and I think he would be an excellent signing for somebody.

“We just felt that with the strength in depth we have in that particular position, Morgan is at a time in his career where he needs to be a big fish in a small sea and find his identity.”

With Bailey Wright, Jordan Willis, Tom Flanagan, Dion Sanderson, and Arbenit Xhemajli already at the club, Johnson is not short of options in central defence.

That said, the injury to the latter means that it would not be a surprise to see the Black Cats look to add another defender in January – particularly if the takeover means the new manager has money to spend.

Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

1 of 20 Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? Yes No

The confirmation of Feeney’s impending exit has drawn an interesting reaction from Sunderland fans, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Such a stupid decision when we’ve got people like Flanagan stealing a wage. Feeney has looked good every time he’s played. — Brad (@braddfearnleyy) January 1, 2021

Another brilliant piece of business — Jon (@jonr1d) January 1, 2021

That was another masterclass by parkinson. — Mark Bolton (@markbol1972) January 1, 2021

Feeney> most of our cb 🤣🤣 — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) January 1, 2021

Good luck to the lad, definitely a player in there imo — Camel Bradfield (@camelxcvii) January 1, 2021

Did we not just sign the lad in August? Sumit amiss. Good luck though fella. — Anth carter (@CarterAnth) January 1, 2021

Only us who signs injury prone players then wonder why they’re always injured? — Jamie (@JStafford25) January 1, 2021

Think he’s got a good career ahead of him once he gets game time somewhere. — Andrew Bowen (@mrbowena) January 1, 2021