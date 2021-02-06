Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

‘Such a strange signing’, ‘Needs game time’ – These Barnsley fans react as forward player departs

Published

11 mins ago

on

Barnsley have confirmed a temporary departure, with young forward Patrick Schmidt heading back to his native Austria on loan.

Schmidt, a Gerhard Struber signing in 2019, has found game-time hard to come by this season due to the good form of Cauley Woodrow.

The 22-year-old has been rooted to the substitutes’ bench for 15 of Barnsley’s last 16 league encounters, with Valerien Ismael choosing to use fellow young striker Victor Adeboyejo and Carlton Morris instead.

But in order to not stall his development, Schmidt has joined SV Ried in the Austrian top flight for the rest of the season – their transfer window being open until Monday has given Barnsley an extra opportunity to ship out players on the fringes of the first-team.

Were each of these 20 former Barnsley players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Alfie Mawson

Ried sit 10th out of 12 teams in the Austrian Bundesliga, and they’ll be hoping that Schmidt can fire in some goals that will help them climb out of the relegation round places and into the Championship round of the league, in which a top-six finish is needed.

Schmidt has only scored four goals for Barnsley in 18 months but in truth he’s only started seven times in all competitions in that time period, and this loan move could be the making of him.

Tykes fans have been reacting to the news and some believe he should have been given more of a chance by Ismael – check out some of the responses below.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Such a strange signing’, ‘Needs game time’ – These Barnsley fans react as forward player departs

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: